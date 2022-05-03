sport, local-sport,

More than 30 district teams from across the Central West region made their way to Bathurst on Sunday for the opening round of the 2022 Western Youth League (WYL). Representative teams from Bathurst, Dubbo Orange, Lithgow, Mudgee and Lachlan all competed on the day, with the home teams enjoying mixed results across the competitive age groups. Bathurst District Football president Peter Scott said it was great to welcome so many talented footballers from across the region to Bathurst. "It was a fabulous day, the weather has been fine and we've had all our teams come from across western NSW," he said. "I think it was a great opportunity where teams could get a benchmark on how they're going and how they're progressing compared to their other colleagues in western NSW." READ ALSO: - Plenty of positive signs in Bulls' narrow loss at home - Home loss shows Spurs are still coming to grips with the pressure - 'Give your best player the ball and let him go': Sing powers CYMS to victory Across the entirely of the day, the Proctor Park and Police Paddock Complex was packed to the rafters, with games running from 9am in the morning, with the last game of the round kicking-off at 4pm. Dubbo proved one of the standouts in the opening round and sits in top spot in the under 13s boys, under 14s boys, under 16s boys and under 16s girls. The under 16 girls were particularly strong, with a massive 12-0 win over Orange the biggest highlight. WYL action will continue for the rest of May, with the next round at Mudgee on May 8, before rounds at Forbes on May 15, Orange on May 22, and Dubbo on May 29. The leading teams in each age group at the end of the WYL will be eligible to compete in Football NSW Country Cup competitions, with Bathurst hosting the under 12s girls and and under 14s boys on June 11-12. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/f202326a-749a-4d56-96c4-edecf2e04b0a.JPG/r940_396_4541_2431_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg