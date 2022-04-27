At the Library | Resources available at Dubbo Library for HSC students

community,

The library has a wide range of HSC resources available for loan including study guides, prescribed texts and textbooks, and HSC reference resources available for in-library use, to help students with HSC projects and study. Members can borrow up to 10 items from the HSC Collection at a time, and it's absolutely free. The library has a dedicated page for HSC Resources at www.mrl.nsw.gov.au/learn. These curated online resources are in one place to save students time and provide reliable, accurate, relevant and up-to-date information across a variety of subjects. For HSC English prescribed texts, students can download or stream in a range of formats from our Online Library, including annotated eBooks, unabridged eAudiobooks and eFilms. The Gale Literature Resource Centre and Gale In-Context Opposing Viewpoints are just two of many online databases available that provide access to full text documents and peer reviewed journals and information across a range of formats including academic journals, newspaper and magazine articles, audio, video and images. Students can read previous years Personal Interest Projects from 2013 to 2020 in the library to find examples of introductions, content and conclusions to assist writing projects. The library also provides easy access to online research guides for English, legal studies, society and culture, ancient history and modern history developed by State Library of NSW and access to Charles Sturt University's HSC Library Resource Guides for Senior Secondary Students. Open to 6pm Monday to Friday and to 3pm on weekends, Dubbo library is a great place for quiet study on your own with a study group or a tutor. Library staff are available to help students find study materials and resources. Book a free computer or bring your own device and use our free Wi-Fi. Reading for recreation and relaxation is important too. The library has Manga, DVDs, CDs, a great selection of fiction titles and popular youth magazines. Take a break and join the monthly Teen Fan Club for ages 13 years and over. Connect, have fun and share your current favourites in Manga, movies, books and graphic novels. The club meets first Friday of each month at 4pm. To book visit mrl.nsw.gov.au Membership is free and gives you access to all library services and resources. Membership is available to all residents and ratepayers of the Dubbo Regional Council, Narromine Shire Council and Warrumbungle Shire Council local government areas. You can join online at www.mrl.nsw.gov.au or visit Dubbo Library. Youth under 16 years require a guarantor to complete membership. Library hours: 10am-6pm Monday to Friday, 10am-3pm Saturdays, 11am-3pm Sundays. Visit: www.mrl.nsw.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gQFChmftLwURjFztaywNzt/c9a4cc03-35f5-4da5-93a5-0a330ff3baae.jpg/r0_1961_4000_4221_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg