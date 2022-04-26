There'll be 'something for everyone' at Wellington's big show

news, local-news,

Plans are forging ahead for the 2022 Wellington Show, with major entertainment for the day, RuffTRACK, confirmed to perform their dog obedience and dog high jump show. All the way from Riverstone, RuffTRACK keeps troubled kids off the street, teams them up with dogs and gives them skills for the future. The group's catch-cry is 'transforming young lives, one paw at a time', and about 15 youths will be travelling with their dogs to perform at Wellington Showground. Wellington Show Society Secretary, Jan Wightley, said the Wellington Show has "something for everybody". This year marks 146 years for the show, which brings together the community's agricultural roots with fairground entertainment. "The show has become a lot bigger over the years with more categories and more competitive events. People come and compete from further afield - not just the locals," Ms Wightley said. "They come from all over Sydney and Canberra for the horse competitions, cattle competitors come from all over, and shearing is well-supported as well, as is the yard dog trials." The Giant Atlantic Pumpkin Growing Competition judging will take place at the show with prizes for largest, heaviest, most unusual and smallest pumpkins. Ms Wightley said Wellington is prime pumpkin-growing area, particularly along the river beds. "A lot of people bought pumpkin seeds before Christmas and have been trying to grow giant pumpkins," she said. Show favourites will return this year, including wood-chopping, circus performers, puppet shows, an animal nursery, local singers, a cheering competition, local produce and arts and crafts prizes - including for school-aged children. There is a competition called A Country Fun Challenge, which challenges entrants to simple farm challenges like pushing a wheelbarrow and rolling a swag. The popular fireworks will kick-off at 7pm. Animals on show will include horse, cattle, sheep and goats, and there will also be a pet parade with prizes for the best-presented cat, dog, feathered pet, rabbit and guinea pig, as well as the best trick by a pet and best fancy dressed pet and owner. Machinery enthusiasts can check out antique tractors, and there will be utes, cars and bikes on display. As usual, there will be carnival rides, foods and market stalls. The Wellington Show Young Woman winner will be announced at the show. The Wellington Show will be held on Saturday, May 21, at Wellington Showground, Showground Road, Wellington.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/QQwHRnUv9qYdvjDNLdqaup/bf532c1a-df7f-4d32-97e9-973d53ea2bcf.jpeg/r77_556_4052_2802_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg