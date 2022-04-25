community, Anzac Day Dubbo, Anzac Day 2022, 25 April 2022, Dubbo Victoria PArk, Dubbo war memorial, Australian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Al Charry, Anzac day service Dubbo

More than 1000 Dubbo residents gathered on Wiradjuri land before the cenotaph at Victoria Park to pay their respects on the 107th anniversary of Anzac Day. Monday's 11am service saw attendees of all ages and backgrounds coming together on the well-manicured lawn after two years of a lonely COVID pandemic. Former and current service personnel, along with distinguished guests, students and families present were addressed by the RSL Sub-Branch President Tom Gray. READ ALSO: Mr Gray also welcomed home Lieutenant Colonel Al Charry, a 1995 Christian School graduate who returned to Dubbo after 27 years. The Lieutenant Colonel, who had joined the Australian Army fresh out of high school, shared fond memories of his time in the region. "It's important to pay our respects to the fallen but equally so to pay respects to those who are still serving today. To all of you who have family members serving in the Australian Defence Force past and present, I salute you, and say thank you for your service and commitment to our nation," Lieutenant Colonel Charry said in his speech. "It's very heart-warming because it's such a special occasion and also because I grew up in [Dubbo] and it really means a lot to be able to share this day with this wonderful community... very touching, very special." he told Daily Liberal, about his return to Dubbo. Local couple Brenda and Lester Lake were overjoyed to see the turnout for this year's Anzac Day service. "We've missed out the last two years, but it's been really wonderful to see all the people here. I loved the singing. They did a good job," Mrs Lake said. "We've got family that were in the second World War, on both sides. Our [uncles] have been gone for a while now, but we'll always remember them." Mr Lake's uncle Tom served in World War I while his wife's uncle, George Victor Reynolds, put down his name for both world wars. "It's good to know, you know... I never knew. It was interesting when we did the family tree," she added. School captains of St John's College, Raffaella Jones and Armaan Daddar, laid down a wreath at the cenotaph and shared what the special day meant to them. "The freedoms we take for granted were at the [cost] of the soldiers who fell ages ago. It's important to remember the sacrifices and be thankful for what we have," Armaan said. "It's such an important day for all Australians. The turnout is really good considering we're just getting over COVID fully. It's nice to see everyone back out," Raffaella added. Have you signed up for more local and regional news? The Daily Liberal offers breaking news alerts, daily email newsletters and more. Keep up-to-date with all the local and regional news and support local journalism by subscribing.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SbEjeZH44W2WcVuMCh8qu8/60d778d4-4e13-4984-8acd-9e1d3de4c2a5.jpg/r0_179_3600_2213_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg