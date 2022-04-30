news, local-news,

Mervyn Charles Furney - affectionately known as "Charlie" - is being remembered as a prominent Dubbo businessman, but also a "big softie" to his family . The loving father, brother, uncle, and poppy died at Dubbo on April 15, aged 52. A service was at the chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium on Friday April 29. Born in Dubbo on August 28, 1969, he was the youngest son of Mervyn Charles Furney and Elizabeth Mary Furney. He is most known for being a dynamic business man, and director of Furney's Building Industries - one of Dubbo's longest running family owned and operated businesses. He took over the company, which was established by his father Mervyn Charles Furney and his older brother Jimmy Furney in 1991. Operating out of the Fitzroy Street shed, Charlie along with his uncle John Hoyle continued rolling purlins, before he expanded adding two more men to the team. With a declining market, Charlie began developing his own box structural beam, later known as 'Firmlok'. By the early 2000s Charlie ventured into the outdoor building market and in 2005 he purchased the Ranbuild Dubbo dealership. For six years Ranbuild Dubbo ran alongside Western Plains Home Improvements based in Bourke Street, while manufacturing continued out of the Fitzroy Street shed. By mid-2011, Charlie discontinued his contract with Ranbuild Dubbo and launched Mancaves Sheds and Garages NSW. All operations moved and are operated out of the Fitzroy Street shed. However, despite his business success, according to his older sister Ann-Marie Furney, Charlie's true calling in life came with the birth of his two precious girls, Isabelle and Shaelee. She said he loved them beyond measure and was enormously proud of them both. He loved watching them emerge from their childhood as strong, independently minded, and caring young women. He has been remembered for being generous, not just with material things but with his time and love, "a big softie" as his daughter Bella says. "Our dad was absolutely incredible. You could not have asked for a more attentive, loving dad," she said. "He would often take Shaelee and I away for weekend trips and holidays during school holidays. Just the three of us. Bella - who works fulltime for the family business - said she had become his carer after he was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer. "As dad's illness progressed I was given more and more responsibility which I have taken on with open arms," she said. "Even while dad was sick I was fortunate enough to always have him there for support and advice. Dad was such a good mentor and teacher." He is survived by his siblings Tony, Isabel, Gary, Jimmy and Ann-Marie, twin daughters Isabelle and Shaelee and granddaughter Maisie-May Charlie Setterfield. Daughter Bella said she felt extraordinarily lucky to be part of such a rich family history, and along with her twin sister the pair would continue running Furney's Building Industries. "I feel so privileged to be able to continue on with the incredible legacy that has been left for my sister and I," she said. "My father was always extremely proud of how he conducted business, he was a very fair, loyal and honest business person, much like his father before him." "While I always knew the day would come that my father would no longer be around, I never would have expected it to be so soon. "But with that grief and sadness, I find beauty in being able to continue on in his honour. Honouring of all of dad's accomplishments, his incredible attitude towards the world and all of the people in it. "We could not have asked for a more incredible dad." Sister Shaelee said she would miss her father dearly. "Our dad was an amazing man, he always had time for other no matter what. He was kind hearted and generous and a beautiful man," she said. "I couldn't have asked for a better dad."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/a70be585-908a-489e-a1de-77e823bcda10.jpg/r0_127_1242_829_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg