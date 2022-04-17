sport, local-sport,

Connie Greig's Individualist may have been an outside chance to some but showed no signs of being outclassed to win at Dubbo Turf Club on Sunday. Greig's home track hosted nine races on Sunday for the Ronald McDonald Family Day and it was her horse Individualist, which took out race two, the Wheel-Conn Crete Maiden Handicap (1300m). A late inclusion after a scratching, Individualist received a big backing from punters late heading into the race and was brilliant after missing the start. Ridden by Clayton Gallagher and starting out of barrier 12, the Greig-trained gelding had a lot of work to do late coming around the straight towards the back of the pack. Brett Cavanough's Velvet Star led the field heading into the straight and looked to almost take the win before Gallagher spotted a gap on the inside. It proved to be perfect timing by the jockey as the gelding pushed through the hole and pushed away late to move clear of the remainder of the field, giving Greig the win. Following the race, Gallagher told Sky Thoroughbred Central it was a good finish considering where the horse started. READ ALSO: "I was happy, the tempo was on really nicely, I just had every possibility up the fence," he said. "I kept taking the runs as they come, I think the horse did extremely well to be out of its comfort zone and push through tight gaps. "It was really well let down and got the job done." It was Gallagher's second ride of the day for a Dubbo trainer after teaming up with Michael Lunn in the opening race of the day, riding Haggerston. Gallagher admitted he was a bit surprised with how well the gelding ran. "Definitely, to be honest with you looking at the form I didn't think she was that sharp but she's definitely proved me wrong," he said. Sunday's win was the first for Individualist for Greig after the horse was transferred to her from William Freedman. Prior to Sunday, under Greig's training the gelding had not placed in the five races she had ran previously. Cameron Crockett's Holly Road ran second in the race narrowly ahead of Velvet Star while Coop's finished fourth. Earlier in the day, Knife's Edge took out the Triple M & South Sydney Rabbitohs Race Day 21 May Class 1 & Maiden Plate (2200m). Trained by Tamworth's Luke Morgan, Knife's Edge was solid throughout the entire race, coming home strongly late to take out the win. Clint Lundholm's Avalicious ran second ahead of Thieve trained by Rodney Northam. Damien Lane's Overthink ran impressively but was ultimately just off the pace of the front trio, finishing fourth.

