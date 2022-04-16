news, local-news,

Dubbo has been announced as the second-last stop on actor Samuel Johnson's latest Love your Sister fundraising adventure. Mr Johnson started the charity when his sister Connie was diagnosed with terminal breast cancer in 2013. He is now marking his return to the open road with a six-month fundraising marathon, after almost being killed in an accident in June last year. READ ALSO: Mr Johnson, who received an OAM for his work, is starting his regional tour on May 25 at Albury-Wodonga and is travelling through Victoria, the ACT and NSW, scheduling events at 12 different locations on the six-month fundraising marathon. He will stage An Evening with Samuel Johnson in Dubbo on November 11, during a three-day stay, culminating with a family fun day on November 13. As part of the fundraising marathon, Mr Johnson said he needed the support of communities to raise money for cancer research in a bid to "vanquishing cancer". "Before I get to your town I want every school, business, club, one-man band and three-legged donkey to jump on board and kick-start the fundraising," he said in his announcement "You can set up your own fundraising page, you can cut off your locks, you can have a swear jar at your local small business, really you can do anything." The 2017 Gold Logie winner, as the most popular personality on television, was also Victoria's Australian of the Year in 2018. He starred in The Secret Life of Us, and Rush, then played Molly Meldrum in the miniseries, Molly. His first fundraising initiative was in 2003 when he rode from Sydney to Melbourne on a unicycle to raise money for children's cancer charity Canteen. His sister Connie was diagnosed with cancer as an 11-year-old and she eventually died in September 2017 of terminal breast cancer. In 2013 Mr Johnson began riding 15,000km on a unicycle in a year-long attempt to break the Guinness world Record and raise $1 million for the breast cancer medical research organisation, Gavan Institute. He started at Federation Square and travelled 15,955km, raising $1.477 million. In August 2019 Love your Sister reached its initial goal of raising $10 million and now has raised more than $15 million for medical research. An Evening with Samuel Johnson will combine real-life stories and filmed pieces from the challenges and triumphs of his journey with the charity. The Family Fun Day will be held from 10am until 3pm on Sunday, November 13. "I can't wait to see you," Mr Johnson said. To find out how you or a business could help visit loveyoursister.org

