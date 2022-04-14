sport, local-sport,

Netballers will have the chance to show their talents on two new hard courts when round one of the season rolls around on April 30. The brand new courts at Nita McGrath Oval were completed just a week ago and were funded thanks to a $228,100 grant from the state government, which converted two of the grass courts into concrete, all weather playing surfaces. Association president Vanessa Ubergang believes the new courts will be used in a variety of different ways. "This expansion now provides an opportunity for the growth of our other projects, including development of our Representative Pathways Program, the Reconciliation Action Plan and even a future addition of a Males Pathway," she said. READ ALSO: Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson believes it is the perfect time for the new courts to be unveiled. "This is a great project that has been funded by the state government and Dubbo Netball Association, delivered by Dubbo Regional Council," he said. "We hope these new courts will provide the Dubbo Netball Association with the extra space suitable for all weather conditions to help the club maintain a strong local competition." Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders also voiced his support for the new courts which will be used a lot this year by netballers from across the region. "Well done to the Dubbo Netball Association who have done a fantastic job bringing this all together, and the contractors who have done the work," he said.

