More than 900 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the Western NSW Local Health District. In the 24 hours to 4pm on Wednesday there were 922 new cases recorded in the district. Of those, 585 were from rapid antigen tests and 337 were from positive PCRs. ALSO MAKING NEWS: There are currently 1937 active cases of the virus in the Dubbo local government area. Active cases are those that have been recorded in the past two weeks. There are 2062 active cases in the Orange LGA and 1460 in the Bathurst LGA. In the Mid-Western LGA there are 1184 active cases. Since the pandemic began there have been 10,897 incidents of COVID-19 in the Dubbo local government area. NSW has recorded 24,151 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. There are 1444 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 51 in intensive care. Hospitalisation numbers are down on the previous day's reporting period, when 1467 patients were being cared for with 56 in ICU.

