Federal candidates, are you listening? The Salvation Army wants the public to ask you some hard questions about social justice concerns in your electorate - including drug and alcohol misuse, and mental health - so you ought to be prepared. The Salvos' latest Social Justice Stocktake collates the social justice priorities of over 15,000 Australians across every state and territory and in every electorate - including Parkes - and suggests ways the community can help, from individuals right through to politicians. In Parkes, 68 per cent of respondents identified alcohol and drug misuse as the most significant issue, far outstripping the national average response on this issue at 42.6 per cent. Mental health concerns (61.2 per cent) were also significantly higher for respondents in Parkes than the national average of 53.9 per cent for this issue. The same is true for family violence concerns (55.3 per cent) which rated well above the average national response rate of 35.4 per cent. Mental health, homelessness and family violence responses were also consistent with national rankings on these issues, rounding out the top five issues. The Salvation Army's Public Relations Secretary Australia, Major Bruce Harmer, said the report targeted federal candidates. "We want the candidates to take into account in the run up to the federal election, that there are social justice issues percolating within their electorate and they need to have a conversion about them and take them into account - and not gloss over them while looking at matters they might think are more important," Major Harmer said. "It's also for the public to take the opportunity to speak to candidates about things that concern them the most in the community." Major Harmer said there were 400 people experiencing homelessness in the Parkes electorate, many of whom are homeless "behind closed doors", either in refuges, staying with friends or couch surfing. This is just one of the issues Major Harmer would like locals to raise with their federal candidates, and ask them to consider what can and should be done to help these people. "Far more people are affected by these issues than the state of a road [for example]. They really do deserve to be seen and dealt with seriously," Major Harmer said. "These are issues we need to tackle as a whole community, federal and state governments, not-for-profits, and individuals. Let's work together and try to heal our community in as many ways as we possibly can." Download The Salvation Army's Social Justice Stocktake at salvationarmy.org.au/socialjusticestocktake

