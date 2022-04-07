news, local-news,

The route for the 2022 Outback Car Trek has been locked in. The trek will start at Parkes on Saturday, June 4, travelling through Nyngan, to White Cliffs, and Cameron Corner before moving into Queensland through Thargomindah, Scrubby Creek and Taroom. It will finish in Hervey Bay on Saturday, June 11. Every year the Trek raises money for the Royal Flying Doctor Service. However the trek also raises awareness of the organisation in each of the places it visits. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Entries are currently open for the six-day, 3350-kilometre journey. After two years of dealing with COVID lockdowns and restrictions, an opportunity to get out and see some of the great sights of regional Australia is just what is needed, according to Outback Car Trek chief executive officer Bill Patrick. "Everyone is chomping at the bit to get away. Our interstate cohort have had an extra year without the Trek so they are particularly keen," Mr Patrick said. "We're really pleased with the route for 2022. Normally we'd have this organised more than 12 months out but with COVID impacts we were forced to leave the choice of route as late as possible to avoid possible cancellations." The Outback Car Trek CEO said the Trek took place in the colder, winter months so the participants liked it when they could travel north in search of the warmer weather. The Outback Car Trek has raised more than $31 million in the 31 years it has been running. Last year the event raised more than $1.5 million for the RFDS. "Most of the money we raise comes out of capital cities. When we go out to communities, we don't expect donations, it's more about bringing a strong financial input and just as importantly the social aspect," Mr Patrick said. "We bring big smiles, fun, joy and excitement to tiny outback communities, and often lifetime friendships are forged between the city and the bush. "We'd really love to see you on the road." To join the 2022 Outback Car Trek, or to get more information on the event, visit outbackcartrek.com.au.

