The Dubbo Harness Racing Club had reason to celebrate on Friday night and a number of local trainers and drivers got in on the action. The majority of races at Friday night's meeting were named in honour of the stars of the 2021 Dubbo racing season. There was the Nathan Turnbull Leading Trainer Pace, Mat Rue Leading Driver Pace and Phoebe Betts Junior Driver of the Year Pace, as well as races named after standout horses Scaramucci and Infinity Beach. Turnbull was one of the stars of the show as he won his own race with Punters Delight ($2.30 favourite) but there was also joy for local connections. READ ALSO: - Bowman praises Amulet Street after Country Championship Final placing - Scrappy Raiders beaten by Dragons as western's new era kicks off - Goats' early charge puts Bulls on the back foot in opening round The father-and-son Sutton team of trainer Lloyd and driver James starred on the night, finishing with a double. The pair first combined to score a tight win with Constantina in the Brax Building Ladyship Pace (1720m) before they took out the last race of the night, the Hot2trot Canteen Maiden Pace (1720m) with Yarraman Markle. Constantina started a hot $1.50 favourite and got to the lead early in her event but was made to work as the Jack Buckman-driven Sahara Jewell never went away on her outside. Sahara Jewel lunged late in an exciting finish but Constantina hung on to win by a short half-head. While the favourite hung on in that race, it wasn't the case in the last event as the Suttons' Yarraman Markle $5 pipped $1.70 favourite Dougs Rules by a head. The other Dubbo winner on the night was the Barry Lew-trained Karloo Bradley. Driven by Justin Reynolds, Karloo Bradley justified his status as $1.28 favourite by winning the Mat Rue Leading Driver Pace by a comfortable 6.9m. One of the most special wins on the night was Turnbull's in his own event. Trained and driven by Bathurst-based Turnbull, Punters Delight won the Nathan Turnbull Leading Trainer Pace by a commanding 8m.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/af89c1df-9035-420a-965a-e433c0fb1796.jpg/r9_39_3524_2025_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg