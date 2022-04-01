news, local-news, drive-in, Dubbo

Dubbo Westview Drive-In has issued important information for Grease ticket holders. Saturday night is the last opening of the city's giant outdoor cinema, with its biggest crowd ever expected. In a post to Facebook ahead of what's expected to be a "huge" night, the drive-in is advising ticket holders of a number of actions to take to make an enjoyable and special night for everyone. Among its guidance and requests are: 1. Arrival time - people should adhere to their time slot (determined by ticket type as set out below), to avoid congestion and may be turned away if they arrive earlier than their time slot. Arrival times are:- - Gold Class: 4.30pm - gold class ticket holders please see further information below. - General: 5:30pm - Seated: 6:30pm 2. Meeting friends prior to arrival - Patrons should meet people prior to arrival, in town before the gate as there is limited space to wait outside the drive-in and again, it's to limit congestion. 3. Parking - Given it's set to be a full house people will be required to park two cars per parking space (two cars in between the speaker stands - see picture). 4. Food and drinks - Rather than going to fast-food giants, the drive-in is inviting patrons to come along and support its eatery on its last night. It will have plenty of hot food and movie snack options available including house-made dagwood dogs, hot chips, hot dogs, pork and gravy rolls, as well fresh popcorn, fairy floss, cold drinks, ice creams, lollies and chocolates etc. 5. Payment for foods and drinks - Due to the large crowd attending on Saturday night, there will be multiple access points to food and drinks, but only one Eftpos machine. Patrons are asked to bring some cash along to save any delays. 6. Biggest night ever - This screening will be the drive-in's biggest night ever, and the operator is thanking people in advance for their patience as there may be some short delays. 7. Grease will start at 8pm. 8. Come along with a smile, feel free to dress up 1970s/Grease style, sing along with all of the Grease hits and just have the best night ever. Drive-in operator Jason Yelverton says there's usually some classic wheels at drive-in events. "...It's always been a bit of a highlight, but we don't know for this event, it wasn't so much about what car you were driving, it's about people being able to come out and experience it," he said. "And give the younger generation - you always hear people talking about 'I was at the first' or 'I was at the last movie', there's a lot of younger people now who are going to be able to say 'I went to the last drive-in movie at the Westview Drive-In'."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kfuwY3afmKwk75A6TFwuEs/d959d529-38d6-4ea4-a975-e2fbf5bb1089.png/r69_0_1131_600_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg