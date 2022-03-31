sport, local-sport,

New Dubbo FC coach Scott Fox predicts the 2022 Western Premier League season will be the strongest edition of the competition yet, but that doesn't mean expectations change for his side. Fox, a star midfielder who has won multiple WPL titles with the Bulls, is easing back from his playing commitments and is instead focusing on maintaining his club's proud record from the sideline this year. The new season starts this weekend and the Bulls will kick things at home against Panorama FC of Bathurst. "The goal is to finish as high as we can," Fox said. "First spot isn't unrealistic and at the start of the season that's the goal. But to take it back a notch and be a bit more reasonable given the strength of the competition, finals is the goal. "We want to try and plant ourselves in that top five as early as we can and go from there. "Anything with a home semi is what we want. Top three would be nice and first would be even better but anywhere in the semis and we'll be happy. It's a different game from there and we'd be confident if we get to the semis we can push on." READ ALSO: - Bigger and better: Your guide to the 2022 Western Premier League season - Merritt brothers back together and ready to lead the Raiders - What wins you the Western Premier League is culture': Unity is driving Spurs While Fox isn't expecting to feature on the pitch a great deal this season, there's still a hugely familiar feel around the Dubbo FC squad. Kobe Rapley is back as captain while few in the competition can match the experience and winning know-how of James Leonard, Tim McLachlan, Hayden Williams, Gareth Williams, Alex Richardson-Bell and Brody Austin. Young defenders Brayden Smith and Toby Spora have joined the club during the off-season and will slot straight into the starting lineup, but it's that core group that Fox will rely on. "It's a huge advantage and it's something we've got to take advantage of," he said. "It's one thing to have all that experience but we've got to capitalise on the field. "We like to play a certain way and have done for a number of years so having all those boys at training helps the new guys get up to speed." Fox had little hesitation in naming Spora and Smith in the starting side for Saturday's meeting with a Panorama and the young guns will have older heads Leonard and McLachlan alongside them in defence. Star central midfield pairing Rapley and Kane Settree will again pull the strings while up front, Fox admitted he's looking for a little more from striker Gareth Williams in 2022. "I think by his own standards been a bit down on goals last year so we're really encouraging him to get forward more and hopefully he can crack on and bring his best for us," the coach said. Kick-off is 4pm at Hans Claven Oval on Saturday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

