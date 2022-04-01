news, local-news,

Blockbuster movies and the roar of engines are part of the plans for the final weeks of the Dubbo Westview Drive-In. The gates of the iconic outdoor cinema will close for the final time on the weekend of April 1-2, after the privately-owned land it operates on was sold in January, paving the way for a new chapter for the property. The biggest crowd ever at the Dubbo Westview Drive-In is expected at its final night as a community comes to say a reluctant farewell. Huge demand for the finale on Saturday night saw general admission car tickets sell out in mid-March and gold class tickets all snapped up a week ago. New seated ticket options were released to give more people the chance to experience the last event, when Grease will screen. The second-last opening on Friday night for Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was also edging closer to a full house, with fewer than 30 tickets left by Wednesday. Head on down to the Western Plains Cultural Centre throughout this week and next week to take a closer look at three separate exhibitions taking place. 'All About the Material' is an exhibition that showcases the prolific practice of Gilgandra-based potter, Geoff Thomas as he explores both the materiality and processes involved in creating wood-fired pottery. This exhibition runs to May 1. Curated by senior curator, Dr Penny Stannard and curator, Bonnie Wildie, The Queen's Album explores the unique story of an album of photographs gifted to Queen Victoria at Windsor Castle in 1882 on behalf of the people of NSW. This exhibition runs to April 9. Celebrating the artistic friendship of Melbourne artists Ethel Spowers and Eveline Syme, the National Gallery Touring Exhibition Spowers & Syme will present the changing face of Inter-war Australia through the perspective of two pioneering, modern women artists. The exhibition offers rare insight into the unlikely collaboration between the daughters of rival media families. This exhibition runs to April 9. Animal Studies explores a shared existence. Each artwork in this series considers a shared space, a shared presence. Animal Studies is a body of work that has occupied Jack Randell for the last two years and features drawings, paintings, and media studies of singular creatures animated for the viewer to consider the animal's gaze upon us. Animal Studies runs to April 9. This Saturday head on down to Macquarie Lions Park to pick up a range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants. There is also fresh bread, a selection of local pork, beef and lamb, award winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinates, honey, wine, nuts and so much more. Wet weather venue: Dubbo RSL Club carpark. Taking place at in the Drama Room at the Western Plains Cultural Centre, Smokescreen brings Dubbo residents the opportunity to witness iconic and influential films from the history of cinema. The theme for 2022 is 'The River'. These are films in which a river plays an important part in the telling of the story. Each month through to November will bring a different feature film. The next film to be screened is Frozen River (2008) on April 2 from 4pm. Tickets are $10 and are avaialble online on 123tix and include a complimentary standard drink at the Establishment following the film. Bliss N Eso has rescheduled their planning Dubbo show at the Garden Hotel. The tour has been pushed back due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. They were scheduled to be in Dubbo on Saturday, February 12 but will now perform on Friday, May 6. Ticket holders for all NSW shows don't need to take any action - all tickets remain valid for new dates. Great Southern Nights is back in 2022 with an exciting line up of artists appearing in the Dubbo Region in April. Amping up the music scene in NSW, Great Southern Nights has selected various venues in the Dubbo Region to host a headline artist supported by local artist. Blue Sherlock will head to Devils Hollow Brewery from 6pm on April 2. Supporting artist will be The Exchange & Dave Webb. Miesha will be at The Garden Hotel from 8pm on April 8. Supporting artist will be Katie Thorne Mallrat will be at the Garden Hotel on April 9 from 8pm. Supporting artist will be Biblemami. Head back to a time when the Rivoli Dance Palace was a music mecca for the masses when Dance Makers Collective's THE RIVOLI comes to the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on April 1 and 2. The event aims to capture the spirit of the Rivoli Dance Palace, an iconic social scene for waltz, rumba, rhythm and rock. Throughout the performance, you'll hear the voices of local people who dance here in this region, including Ruth Carney, Paul Martin, Helen Emblem and Farhana Chandran. THE RIVOLI will also feature 10 local contemporary dance students, and 10 rock'n roll dancers from the region. Tickets for the show are on sale now and can be booked through the DRTCC box office by visiting www.drtcc.com.au or by calling (02) 6801 4378. Dubbo Classic Cars and Coffee is a casual monthly get together for local car enthusiasts and owners of special interest cars, hot rods, classics, customs, restored, vintage, muscle cars, street machines, exotics, etc. Classic and custom Bikes are also welcome. The event will takes place on the first Sunday of every month in Victoria Park Dubbo (entry opposite Railway Station) from 8am to 12pm. There will a mobile cafe on site supplying coffee, doughnuts and a range of hot food. Entry will be by a gold coin donation with all money raised being donated to the Make a Wish Foundation. Spectators are welcome to attend. Only held a few times a year, don't miss out on grabbing a bargain or a unique, special gift from the Geurie Lions Market. Over 60 stalls offering arts, crafts and home-made goodies. Saturday, April 30. 8am to 1pm. Wise Park, Mitchell Highway, Geurie. Dubbo is set to rock out to the tunes of Country meets soul when Troy Cassar-Daley and Ian Moss get on stage later this month. The two are touring their Together Alone show from March to October - playing over 30 gigs across mainland and regional Australia - and Dubbo is one of the first cabs off the rank. During the concert you'll hear music from Troy Cassar-Daley's ARIA winning album and some of Ian Moss' all-time greatest hits. They are set to take to the stage at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Wednesday, March 30. Tickets at drtcc.com.au. Central Coast band Little Quirks to play in Dubbo on their regional The Rain Is Coming tour, to tie in with Tamworth Country Music Festival. Last in Dubbo in 2019, Little Quirks is a high-energy folk pop band featuring siblings and cousins Jaymi Toole (vocals, mandolin), Abbey Toole (vocals, guitar) and Mia Toole (drums). Friday, April 22 . The Garden Hotel. Tickets and information at www.littlequirksband.com. Block Fest is an arts festival is a celebration of all things music, visual arts, dance and drama and will descend on Bathurst High Campus on April 8. Head on down to help celebrate talented students by seeing them exhibit and perform, supporting renowned Aussie Rock group Mi-Sex headlining our Main Stage and the unveiling of their newest art-piece and student exhibition from well-known Australian multidisciplinary mural artist, Beastman. Wander through the Market Place, or grab a bite to eat at the Eat Street between viewing various Visual Arts exhibitions and many theatre and musical performances. Help welcome the Escarpade and meet 'Fred Flintsone', 'Scooby Doo', 'The Simpsons' and many more interesting and colourful characters when they pass through Lee Street, Wellington on Tuesday April 5. 72 vehicles will depart Albury on Sunday 3 April travelling more than 2,000km, passing through Wellington, before finishing in Coffs Harbour on April 9. If you would like to donate please go to: Camp Quality esCarpade 2022 | Register Now If you have been longing to hop on a plane to explore new countries and taste new foods then, Nico's "Wanderlust" cooking class is a destination stop for you. The cooking class comes to Dubbo's Lazy River Estate on Tuesday. April 5. Tickets cost $70 and are available online at www.eventbrite.com.au. The very popular Lake Burrendong Fishing Classic is back from Friday April 15. Thousands of anglers from across the State and beyond are expected to return to Lake Burrendong for the 2022 event. Anglers can sign up online at https://ozfish.org.au/burrendong-fishing-classic/ or on the Friday at Burrendong. Fishing to commence at 4pm after the briefing. The fishing will continue on Saturday all day and on Sunday until 1pm with presentation to follow. Raffles will be held across all 3 days in the evening, with fireworks on Saturday night. All funds raised will go to the OzFish Wellington Chapter to restore fish habitat in the Wambuul-Macquarie and Bell Rivers near Wellington. Celebrating its 31st year, FOOD Week is a celebration of the region's diverse local produce, talented chefs, passionate producers and cool-climate wine. The event is a 10-day festival with six signature events complemented by over 70 satellite events hosted at restaurants, cellar doors and a selection of outdoor locations. This year's signature events include: Forage on Saturday, April 9, The Sampson Street Lunch on Saturday, April 1, the FOOD Train from Friday, April 8 to Sunday, April 10, FOOD HQ will run daily throughout festival from the Orange Visitor Information Centre. Some events are ticketed so get in quick. This April, the Sydney Bach Society is launching its inaugural Bach in the Gardens tour of regional NSW. The Bach in the Gardens tour takes the premise of the Sydney Calyx matinée concerts: short, free, family friendly events, and makes the series mobile. The Bach in the Gardens tour celebrates the sublime union of classical music and the raw beauty of Australia's dramatic rural landscapes. On April 11, the Sydney Bach Society concludes its tour at the delightful Orange Botanic Gardens. To celebrate the first day of the Easter school holidays, they'll be staging a special kids concert at the Clover Hill Function Centre. The free event promises to be fun, family friendly, and entertaining, brimming with classical favourites, and including instrumental demonstrations and a Q&A session with the performers. Clear your plans for this June long weekend as a Winter Jazz Festival is set to liven up the town. The festival will see a mix of internationally renowned and local artists perform in a series of close to 50 concerts at venues throughout the CBD. Ticketed venues will include The Civic Theatre, church spaces and local pubs and clubs. There'll also be a free venue that will feature local amateur musicians, including school bands. The festival will kick off on Friday June 3. You can get your weekly fix of live music every Saturday this Autumn at Stockman's Ridge. Each Saturday from 1pm to 5pm you can enjoy live tunes from local musicians with views of the vineyard hills, delicious food and drinks in a relaxed country setting. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased from Stockman's Ridge. With 300 stalls booked in to be at Redmond Oval in Millthorpe, it's going to be a great market when it returns on Sunday, April 3. You'll be able to find the perfect gift at the markets with stallholders coming from There are stallholders coming from Sydney, Queensland the ACT and Victoria. Friends of Orange Regional Museum are holding a tour of historic Carcoar this Sunday, April 3. The tour will be led by members of Carcoar Historical Society and local historian Elizabeth Griffin. This guided tour will include a street walk of the many historic buildings in the village, visit four museums and lunch at the local pub. It is a self-drive tour. Described as "a hell of a play in a holy place", The Silver Tunnel confronts the difficult topic of suicide by celebrating life, with lots of laughs along the way. The play will act as a promotion for The Rev Bill Crews Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation that supports poor, homeless and disadvantaged people across the country. April 8, 8pm. April 9, 4pm and 8pm. Bathurst Uniting Church. Free. Visit www.thesilvertunnel.org. Bathurst Regional Art Gallery is enlightening visitors with exhibitions looking at stop-motion animation and doily designs. The Artist as Animator features works from the CEL arts collective - a synthesis of local, national, and international artists - while and Based on a True Story is by Kandos artist Fleur MacDonald, who's exhibition features hand-crafted doilies inspired by the story of Lucy Williams, who made doilies from the age of seven to the age of 100. Until April 3. For more information visit www.bathurstart.com.au. The Bathurst Writers' and Readers' Festival is set to return to town from May 20 to 22. The program has yet to be released, but typically the event consists of three days of live streamed events direct from the Sydney Writers' Festival (SWF), along with a program of local author talks. Start your engines for top action on the track with the Bathurst 12 Hour which will be held over three days from May 13. Race fans are now able to buy their tickets for the Bathurst 12 Hour. People can purchase tickets for trackside access, grandstand seating and VIP event parking, which permits parking at the front gate of the event for a single day, the weekend, or all three days. Kids aged 12 years and under receive free trackside entry when accompanied by a paying adult. Visit www.bathurst12hour.com.au to find tickets. While it might not be on until September 18, the Edgell Jog is set to make an anticipated return after a two year hiatus. There will be major prizes for first, second and third male and female across the line. There will also be the inaugural Lou Shehade award, honouring the late long serving committee member. Under the COVID-19 safe format, there will be no limits on participants, just no milling around at the end. Head on down to Live At Yours on William Street on April 1 to listen to a variety of classical music performed by renowned concert pianist Alexander Gavrylyuk. If his performance at Orange on March 27 is anything to go by, he will present a rich programme ranging from Beethoven's Moonlight sonata to the powerful Rachmaninov second sonata. The concert begins at 7:30pm and tickets can be purchased from Ticketek. Can you play a musical instrument, or have you written a song or a piece of poetry? Maybe you just love to perform in front of an audience, or you have never done it before and want to give it a go. Either way, the Club Millthorpe open mic night could be your chance to shine. At the very least, by showing up you will be supporting live and local talent. Sign up at the door for your chance at 15 minutes of fame. PA and microphone supplied. Friday, April 1 (no joke!). From 7pm. Free entry. The Blayney Parish Anglican Book Fair and Trading Table is returning with an extra special surprise for book lovers. Local well-known author Kim Kelly will be giving a talk on April 30. Books in good order welcome but encyclopedias, magazines and recipe books don't sell and will be tossed out. Bring your boxes of books down to the parish hall on Adelaide Street on a Tuesday morning for the volunteers to sort through. The book fair will be held on over two weekends, April 22, 23, 29 and 30. Doors will be open from 8.30am to 4.30pm on each day. The Craft Cuppa 'n' Chat group welcomes regular and new participants. Bring along anything you've finished during lockdown to show others - there might even be a craft "catwalk" to show off the talent. Every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm ... except on the first Tuesday of each month. 10am to 1pm. Millthorpe CWA Hall, 21 Pym Street. $2.50. Contact Gwen on 0409 711 244 for further enquiries. Sculptures by the Bush is set to return to the Blayney Shire from April 8 to May 1. Local local residents are encouraged to enter the competition across three different classifications including the Hay Bale Art Challenge, a Farm Art Challenge and the Scarecrow Competition. Visitors and locals are invited to explore the region and see the sculptures. Registrations to enter a sculpture close on Monday, April 4. For the first time in 40 years Oberon's The Malachi will host its first show 'The Rivoli' on Saturday 9 April, the official opening event for this iconic building. The Rivoli is on Saturday 9 April (7.45pm) and Sunday 10 April (1.45pm) and tickets cost $50. Buy them at www.www.malachigilmorehall.com.au/whats-on/ The Rivoli show is presented by the Dance Makers Collective and is a celebration of social life before social media, when to meet was to talk, laugh and move to music together. An immersive dance hall meets dance theatre performance, The Rivoli is a tribute to the iconic dance halls across Australia. Tickets are available to experience some of Australia's best dancers and a stellar live band as the lights and music turn on to re-awaken this sleeping gem. The evening will include special opening celebrations. Returns to Oberon from April 1 to 30 with an array of tasty activities that showcase foraging, food, wine and the natural attributes that make the region so unique. There are specialised foraging tours through the pine forests, wine trails, 4WD tag along tours and workshops with experts recounting their skills and knowhow on foraging in the forest. The month concludes with a new finale event, The Producers Table, to be held at the Malachi, which re-opens after 40 years in April. The dinner features the Walnut Grove, Lowes Mount Truffles, Down to Earth Produce, Diego Bonetto and Bellbrook Friends, and some special musical performances. Visit www.visitoberon.com/events for information. The next meeting of the Oberon Hospital Auxiliary will be held on the Robey Centre at 1.30pm on Friday, April 15. New members are always very welcome. Many thanks to the many locals and visitors who so generously supported the recent street stall and wood raffle. The lucky winner of this was Mrs Carmel McCusker. New kid's adventure, the 'Fossil Hunters' runs throughout the school holidays, April 9 to 25, 2022 at Jenolan Caves. Little adventurers get kitted with caving helmets and real head lamps, before braving the underground reaches of the Bone Cave, in this interactive treasure-hunt experience. Once below ground, friendly guides will have them learning about fossils, bones and all things caves, through hands-on experiments and treasure hunting, before leaving with a little something to take home! Visit the Jenolan Caves website at www.jenolancaves.org.au to book and find further information. Access to the site is via Edith Road and then the '2-Mile' section of Jenolan Caves Road. The full 65-hectare private garden will be open April 2 to April 25. You can get lost in the traditional English inspired Maze, see the croquet lawn, the Hawkins' family chapel, the chook Hilton, the 80-metre cascade and temple and much more. Being a cool climate garden, the garden features many varieties of deciduous trees which offer an array of Autumn colors. Mayfield is a large outside space where you, your family and friends can escape and benefit from some tranquility and beauty, surrounded by nature - all things that are much needed during these unsettling times. There is lots of room for many people to wander comfortably, and plenty of little nooks and corners in the garden for families and groups to share a BYO picnic. The Winemakers & Distillers Trail is part of the Oberon Field to Forest Festival. The doors to boutique vineyards, brewers and distillers across the region are thrown open for three days. Taste some of the finest produce in regional NSW, away from large-scale cellar doors April 2 and 9. From 10am. $120pp includes transport. Book at Oberon Visitor Information Centre on 6329 8210 or tourism@oberon.nsw.gov.au, or tickets from www.eventbrite.com.au/e/283841205687. For those new to foraging, be treated to a great 4WD trip to some of the more remote areas of the forests, where identification and foraging are at its best. There are morning and afternoon itinerary options that allow foraging, collecting, photography and a cook up in the wild. April 2 to 29. Tours depart from the Oberon Visitor Information Centre. www.detouradventures.com.au. A performance dinner with the Oberon region's produce as a centrepiece, presented by the producers themselves. Dine in the magical atmosphere of the Malachi with an avant-garde classical music performance. April 30. Visit www.malachigilmorehall.com.au. The Parkes and District Kennel Club will host its annual Agility and Jumping Trial this weekend from Saturday 2 to Sunday, April 3, with over 670 runs expected. The weekend will provide great entertainment for the local community, with action commencing at the Kennel Club grounds in Victoria Street from 8.30am each day. Agility and jumping trials. The 2022 Elvis Festival in Parkes has been launched. Moved from its usual January time due to COVID, the festival returns April 20 to 24 and is jam-packed with a king-sized program of more than 200 events in a rock 'n' roll and Speedway theme (after the 1968 Elvis and Nancy Sinatra film of the same name), including free entertainment on the stage at Cooke Park. For information visit parkeselvisfestival.com.au. Parkes' new Cooke Park Pavilion is the venue for a celebration of musical theatre and opera under the beautiful night sky on Saturday April 2. Starring Lucy Durack, one of Australia's leading stars of the stage and screen, and the dynamic Josh Piterman, who has graced the stage in lead roles in both Australia and the West End. Local and regional talent all part of the production. Tickets available 123tix.com.au. The Mudgee Race Club will close out the bumper weekend with a meeting on Sunday, April 3. At the event you'll meet players past and present, and enjoy all the fun, music and fashion of a country race meeting. Gates to the event open at 11am, with courtesy buses running from a selection of local pubs. Tickets can be purchased at 123tix.com.au until 5pm on Friday, March 1 and will then be available at the gate. Prices: $15 - adults, $10 - concession, under 16s free. This April, the Sydney Bach Society will launch their inaugural 'Bach in the Gardens' tour, starting at the Blue Mountains on April 8, before heading to Mudgee on April 9 to perform at Rosby Wines. The free event will take place at 1pm, finishing up at 2pm. The Mudgee Fine Foods' Mudgee Makers' Markets will taken place on Sunday, April 3. With a selection of items from dozens of stalls, there's something for everyone. The market will take place from 8.30am to 12.30pm at Robertson Park. These markets take place on the first Sunday of every month (excluding January and February). Upcoming dates: May 1 and June 5. Ok, it may not be held until October 29, 2022, but general admission tickets are now on sale for the anticipated Wildflowers Festival in Mudgee. The festival will feature a who's who of Australian female musical talent. One stop on a wider tour kicking off in March, the Mudgee event at Craigmoor Wines features Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Sarah Blasko, Deborah Conway, Alice Skye and Georgia June. Tickets to Wildflowers are on sale at wildflowerfestivalaustralia.com.au. The Rural Women's Gathering is coming to Forbes from April 1 to 3! Women's Gatherings are for all rural women including farming women; Aboriginal women; women from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds; mining women; women in the fishing industry; women who live in regional cities, towns and villages; and coastal women. The event was postponed from last year so go to the 2021 Forbes Rural Women's Gathering website to book your place. One of the region's favourite music festivals will be returning to Forbes this year, with a double feature planned. First of the bat on April 9 is h Mini-VANFEST - a one day music festival which is set to have a star-studded lineup including Holy Holy, Julia Stone, Jarryd James, Eves Karydas and more. Tickets available on tickets.oztix.com.au. VANFEST will return in it's traditional two-day format in December. More to come. Head on down to Forbes Friday April 8 to check out some of the best sculptures in the region. Departing the bus stop in Harold Street at 9am let Cenwest Tours guide you along the trail with great company, conversation, some tall tales and stories along the way. Booking essential: contact Events Officer on 6850 2300 or events@forbes.nsw.gov.au. The songs of Gordon Lightfoot are like old friends to millions of his followers. These three musicians got together to bring Gordon Lightfoot's "old friends" to fans and newcomers in SUNDOWN. Tickets include an amazing night of entertainment and canapes. Bar facilities will be available on the night, it's all on from 6pm at Forbes Town Hall on Saturday April 9. Tickets 123tix.com.au or council reception. Get ready for a week of aerial spectacle as the Canowindra International Balloon Challenge returns this year from Saturday, April 2 to Sunday April 10. The festival will feature daily hot air ballooning events, passenger balloon flights, a main street parade. the Cabonne Community Balloon Glow and the ENLIVEN music festival with Eskimo Jo and Jon Stevens. For tickets and more information visit https://canowindrachallenge.org.au/. A huge lineup of Australian talent will descend on Canowindra on Saturday April 2 to rock it out. Feature artists Jon Stevens and Eskimo Joe. Plus James Johnston, The Robbie Mortimer Band, Clancy Pye and Phat Brass. The one-day festival is going ahead on the first evening of the balloon festival, with gates opening from 1pm at Canowindra Sports Complex. Grenfell artist Helen Carpenter along with songwriters and artists from around the region will be travelling to Grenfell to showcase their works reflecting on the last two years. The exhibition will showcase work from across all mediums. You will see painting, sculpture, drawing, ceramics, moving image, animation, photography, glass and textiles. The Bathurst exhibition will run Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday 10am-4pm from March 19 to April 3. The exhibition will then move to Grenfell Art Gallery from April 20 to June 2 and then onto galleries and venues around the Central West. Take the time out to explore the historic Iandra Castle homestead, surrounding buildings and gardens. Gates open from 12pm to 4pm on April 2. Iandra Castle was built between 1908 and 1910 in the Federation Romanesque style by the pioneering engineer Edward Giles Stone. The homestead, with the surrounding agricultural property is a rare example in Australia of the manorial system.

