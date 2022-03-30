At the Library | Meet a cost-of-living specialist for free help

community,

Are you eligible for free rebates to help reduce cost of living? The NSW Government is helping ease the cost of living with more than 70 NSW Government rebates and savings with the Service NSW Cost of Living program. Meet a cost-of-living specialist at Dubbo Library for free help assessing your eligibility and navigating the application process for your rebates and savings. Rebate and savings are available for driving, transport, energy and water, homeowners and renters, health, seniors, children, students, recreation, and more. Drop in to Dubbo Library on Friday April 1 between 1-4pm and start saving money. Contact the library for more information. Local author Jacob Perry set out to write an action-packed epic story with a cast of fantastical characters from multiple universes whose journeys collide on one planet where they must battle against an advanced power greater than the God of Gods or be destroyed. The main story has short stories within that gradually reveal the threads of each character's journey and their inner struggle between good and evil. Meet Jacob to discover the complex heroes of his first book The Aetherial Construct, hear his writing journey and listen as he shares the books and the authors that inspired his love of reading science fiction and fantasy. Reserve a copy of Jacob's book at your Library or purchase his book from The Book Connection. Wednesday April 6, 6.30-7.15pm at Dubbo Library. FREE. Bookings required. Light refreshments served. To book go to www.mrl.nsw.gov.au Join our new monthly crafting group and spend a Sunday afternoon enjoying the company of others as you learn new or improve your existing crafting skills. Experienced crafters are welcome to bring along their own crafting projects and share their skills, and enjoy coffee and company with the group. For beginners, a new handcraft will be available to try each month. Sunday April 10 from 12.30-2.00pm at Dubbo Library. FREE. Bookings required to ensure enough materials. Our friendly staff can assist. Book in for a free 45-minute one-to-one session with our team who can assist you with your technology queries. Session times are offered for Tuesday & Thursday mornings between 10am-1pm, and Wednesday afternoons between 2-4pm. Contact library to book. Dubbo Library hours: 10am to 6pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 3pm Saturdays, 11am to 3pm Sundays. Website: www.mrl.nsw.gov.au

