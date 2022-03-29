sport, local-sport,

DAZZLE Me's hat-trick attempt took a literal blow during his last run around Bathurst Paceway but his trainer Barry Lew is hopeful his gelding can get himself back into the winner's circle at the track this Wednesday night. Dazzle Me goes from out widest in the night's top-graded The TAB App Pace (1,730 metres), chasing a 12th career victory. The American Ideal six-year-old went back-to-back at Dubbo and Bathurst before a check in his latest run disrupted his rhythm and put any winning hopes on the back burner. Lew gets Dazzle Me into the 75-grade event with Justin Reynolds' claim, and he was hopeful the high rating might land him a spot on the inside of the back row. READ ALSO: - Second Boot cancellation a blow for Wellington community - Young Goannas show fight but miss out on title after Vipers' surge - Cougars captain hopeful two titles in three seasons is just the beginning However, with a field of just eight Lew finds his horse starting from eight. "I was putting him in and thought that he'd draw nine or 10, so he'd cart along behind the speed and then use his unbelievable sprint. But then there was only eight entered," he said. "But that's okay. We'll go back from there and bide our time and let him come home. "He can go forward with the gate speed he's got but I don't like using that unless he draws good. He can peel off some unbelievable quarters and he's a quick little horse. We'll just wait and see what happens." Dazzle Me drops back from a 90 grade event for this Wednesday's run, which could prove a major factor. Lew said the recent seventh place result from Dazzle Me wasn't an accurate reflection of how his gelding has been performing recently. "His two wins were pretty good but in his last start he got poleaxed on the corner," he said. "Young Justin Reynolds said he was just about to wind him up coming from a long way back - and still felt that he could get a top three finish from there - and then the horse inside us hung real bad and hit him, and Justin nearly fell out of the gig. "Once he got himself back in the cart properly the horse thought the race was over and started to pull up. "His run was better than what is written on paper. He's a lovely little horse and we're very happy with the way he's going." Racing at Bathurst starts 6.10pm.

