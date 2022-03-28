news, local-news, news, Dubbo, Buy From The Bush

"Speed Dating Creatives" and more awaits entrepreneurs taking an opportunity at Dubbo to build their businesses. As part of NSW Small Business Month, Meta - formerly Facebook - in partnership with Buy From The Bush (BFTB) will hold an in-person, free Boost with Facebook event on Thursday at The Exchange. The line-up includes a "fireside chat" with entrepreneurial powerhouses Emma Barrett of Dubbo-based Emmanate Creative, Laura Hall of PHYLLi Designs and Chris Cuddy of Perennialle Plants. Meta's community trainers will provide a morning of workshop sessions on a range of topics. Participants will also be able to take part in what organisers are calling "Speed Dating Creatives", giving them one-on-one time with experts to brainstorm and network. The "creative experts" include founder of Incy Interiors Kristy Withers, photographer Clancy Paine, stylist Jemima Alridge, PR guru Georgie Robertson, graphic designer Ms Barrett and The Exchange founder and CEO Jillian Kilby. The seminar is designed to empower small business owners with the tools and digital skills they need to start and grow a business online at every stage. Data in a recent report from BFTB in partnership with Meta found 69 per cent of rural small and medium enterprises agreed digital business presented opportunities for rural communities to grow. "So many micro and small business owners in the bush operate as sole operators," BFTB founder Grace Brennan said. "Working remotely, it can be difficult to access those planning and brainstorming opportunities to flesh out good ideas and bring projects to life. "We wanted to help facilitate that a little and provide a unique networking opportunity for participants." Since 2018, the program has visited more than 50 towns and cities. "Small businesses are the beating heart of economic recovery and regional Australia is a major driving force for the NSW economy," Meta ANZ head of policy programs Alisha Elliott said. "Businesses have learned first hand that adaptability and digital skills can be the difference from surviving to thriving... "In 2022, we're looking forward to getting back on the road with our partners at Buy From The Bush, and visit Dubbo with our in-person workshops to help as many businesses upskill in and unlock Meta tools for their full potential."

