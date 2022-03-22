news, local-news,

Organisations around the Central West can now apply for funds to help overcome disadvantages and create opportunities for marginalised or isolated people. Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation are calling for local not-for-profit and charity organisations to apply during the latest funding round with $800,000 available to support projects across the Central West as well as other areas of the state. Charitable Foundation executive officer, Carly Bush, believes the impact of the pandemic over the last two years as hit charities and other support organisations harder than ever, with funding needed across the board to help continue their goal. READ ALSO: "The latest grant round of $800,000 means the Charitable Foundation will have provided $25 million in funding to support more than 520 initiatives," she said. "Some charities and regional communities aren't eligible or can't access government funding and infrastructure, so the Charitable Foundation tries to fill those gaps. "We're keen to support initiatives that rewrite the future of people in need, now and for generations to come. "Especially those with a focus on health, young people and social wellbeing." Ms Bush admitted since recently starting in her current role, she has been witness to the impact charity organisations and not-for-profits can do to the community if give the support. Applications for the funding close on April 14 and those looking for more information can find it on the Newcastle Permanent website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/39443617-652f-43a8-be67-fae485ca6905.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg