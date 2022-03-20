sport, local-sport,

Isaah Yeo and the Penrith Panthers have made it two wins from as many games in their NRL Premiership defence after defeating the St George Illawarra Dragons on Friday night. Penrith back-rower Viliame Kikau scored two tries in his 100th NRL match to lead the Panthers to a 20-16 over the Dragons at Nestrata Jubilee Stadium. The Panthers were again without Nathan Cleary who recovers from a shoulder injury which meant Yeo was solo captain once more and he seems to have relished the extra responsibility. READ ALSO: Yeo played the full 80 minutes at lock for Penrith making 15 runs for 151 running metres on Friday, while also making a 43 tackles. Penrith's attention will now turn to their match against the Newcastle Knights. The Panthers will head west this week as the match against Newcastle will take place at Bathurst's Carrington Park, continuing the partnership between the town and the club.

