The federal government is coming under increasing pressure to do something about a spike in fuel prices, but cutting the fuel excise to ease the cost of living should not be rushed, Parkes MP Mark Coulton says. As things just started to get back on track post-pandemic, residents are now dealing with skyrocketing fuel prices. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been blamed for a spike in petrol prices from $1.70 to well over $2 a litre. On Sunday the unleaded price at the bowser in Dubbo hovered between 207.9 and 211.9 cents per litre. Diesel also remaining steady at the over-$2 mark around 227.9 and 231.9 cents per litre. Nationals MP Mark Coulton, whose seat of Parkes covers most of western NSW, says while he recognises prices are "escalating enormously", he is urging caution against the government making a quick decision. READ ALSO: "People are contacting me they are concerned about the price, and if it stays up for a long time we may have to offer some relief, but I think at the moment we need to see what happens with the war in Europe," he told the Daily Liberal. Pressure has been placed on the federal government to temporarily remove the current fuel excise of 44.2 cents per litre in a bid to ease the cost of living. The fuel excise is a flat tax placed on fuel, which the government argues pays for road infrastructure. This, Mr Coulton said was particularly important for people in the Parkes electorate, who often had to travel vast distances. "My advice at the moment is we need to not rush into this," he said. "My personal view is that while country people do use a lot of fuel, more than their city cousins, they are also relying on having road upgrades. "We're putting billions of dollars into roads from the federal government at the moment, and so we need to make sure we don't do something in the knee-jerk reaction that has more permanent consequences. He added the government would also need to focus on other pressures, such as the floods on the east coast, which could also impact the cost of fresh food. Minister for Agriculture and Western NSW Dugald Saunders said he would welcome any response by the federal government to reduce the fuel excise, particularly for people in western NSW required to travel long distances. "The people of NSW do not deserve to be penalised with surging fuel prices, particularly in rural parts of the state where it is not uncommon to travel hundreds of kilometres every single day," Mr Saunders said. Northern Tableland's MP Adam Marshall has also joined calls to the federal government to get rid of the fuel tax, with fears the cost of living will soon skyrocket beyond control. "The seriousness of the situation and the many flow-on effects, is yet to really hit home, but I am very concerned as to what these prices mean for so many." "I acknowledge that fuel excise is an import revenue stream for Australia and helps to maintain our vast road networks. "However, running a medium sized car across 12 months, paying 210 cents per litre for unleaded fuel, comes back at an annual cost of $6,800, with about $1,390 of that paid as excise." These decisions are expected to be released in the federal budget which will be announced on March 29.

