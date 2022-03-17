coronavirus,

There were 667 cases of COVID-19 identified in the Western NSW Local Health District in the 24-hours to 4pm on Wednesday. There were 243 positive PCR test results and 424 positive rapid antigen tests. However, there may be duplicates due to people taking both tests. ALSO MAKING NEWS: While the number of COVID patients across the health district remains high at 36, none of them are currently in intensive care. The Bathurst local government area still has the highest number of active cases in the region at 1435, while there are 1084 in the Orange LGA and 791 in the Dubbo LGA. The WNSWLHD encourages everyone to take "sensible precautions" all the time. "Wear a mask wherever required. Wash and sanitise hands frequently. Socially distance wherever possible," the health district said. NSW has recorded 20,087 new cases and five deaths.

