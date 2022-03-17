Community groups urged to apply for funding

news, local-news,

Community organisations that deliver social, cultural or environmental benefits to the Dubbo local government area are encouraged to apply for funding. Applications are now open for Dubbo Regional Council's community services fund. More than $45,500 is available. "Earlier this financial year there were eight extremely worthy recipients of the Community Services Fund who have delivered wonderful programming and activity outcomes," council's manager community services Christy White said. "I encourage community groups to look at potential projects and services they can have funded during the 2021/2022 round." ALSO MAKING NEWS: Applications for the Bodangora Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund 2021/22 are also open. Grants of up to $10,000 are available for not-for-profit groups in the Wellington district. In total, $57,000 will be distributed for projects that deliver benefits to the community. The funding has been made available as a result of the planning agreement made between Iberdrola Australia, Bodangora Wind Farm Pty Ltd and Dubbo Regional Council. Council will make available $57,000 provided in development contributions to the community benefit fund annually over the first 25 years of the wind farm operation. Iberdrola Australia's Bodangora site manager Michael Bullock said the fund made a tangible difference to community projects in the Wellington area. "Iberdrola Australia is committed to supporting our local communities for the long term. We have pledged $1.25 million to the community benefit fund over the first 25 years of operation," Mr Bullock said. "In 2021 we were delighted to have contributed to many community groups including Wellington Historical Society, Wellington Junior and Senior Rugby, Wellington Bowling Club and the Cudgegong Jump Club which is located within the leased area of the Wind Farm." Applications for both funds are open and close on April, 11. Apply via the Dubbo Regional Council website.

