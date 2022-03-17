news, local-news,

Six people including an infant escaped with minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash south of Gilgandra. About 12.35pm on Thursday, emergency services were called to the Newell Highway - about 5 kilometres south of Gilgandra - after reports a white Kia and white Nissan had crashed. The driver and two passengers - including an infant - of the Kia were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene for minor injuries. The driver and two passengers of the Nissan were also treated at the scene for minor injuries, before one of the passengers was taken to Dubbo Hospital for further treatment. Officers from the Orana Mid-Western Police District attended and began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. The Newell Highway was closed in both directions following the incident, but has since been re-opened. As inquiries continue, anyone who has information or dashcam footage of the crash is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. EARLIER: Emergency services are on scene after a two-vehicle crash south of Gilgandra on Thursday. According to Live Traffic NSW, a crash occurred between two cars on the Newell Highway, about 5 kilometres south of the town about 12.54pm. The highway is affected in both directions, with motorists advised to reduce their speed and exercise caution. More to come.

