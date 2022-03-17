news, local-news,

Urban sprawl and new developments are eating away at the state's farming land, leading to a reduction in the amount of food that can be grown, says NSW Farmers president James Jackson. NSW Farmers is calling on the NSW government to set out clear rules around the productivity of agricultural land. The NSW Farmers Executive Council met in Dubbo last week and resolved to pursue reforms to protect and retain agricultural land. The organisations four wants are: "There's an old saying that they're not making any more dirt, and when it comes to agricultural land there is a finite amount of it that we cannot afford to lose," Mr Jackson said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "Unless we have a very clear set of rules purpose-built to ensure the productivity of agricultural land, we risk losing it and once it's gone, it's gone forever. "It is critical that we take this issue seriously, otherwise we'll find ourselves in a very precarious position when it comes to our capacity to grow high quality food for our community." The NSW Farmers president said with world population on the rise while climate variability increased, the need to continue growing Australian agriculture was essential. "Our farms feed 75 million people every year, and more people means more mouths to feed," Mr Jackson said. "Current data on land capability is outdated and does not consider much beyond soil quality and slope, so there's an awful lot of work to be done in protecting agricultural land from inappropriate development. "There must be a 'duty' on government to consider future agricultural needs in their planning in the same way environmental needs must be considered, and to ensure routine farming activities are protected from nuisance complaints." Representatives from NSW Farmers, the Young Farmers Council and Young Farmer Advisory Committee representatives came together during the visit to Dubbo to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the sector, and share stories of success.

