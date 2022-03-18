news, local-news,

Bestselling Australian author Nicole Alexander will be travelling to Dubbo Library this month to talk about her latest book; The Last Station. Set in 19th century NSW, on a wool station that sits on the Darling River, the book discusses themes such as the price of progress, man versus nature, loyalty, pride and acceptance. Nicole will be at Dubbo Library from 2pm to 3pm on Monday March 21. Bookings essential. Head down to The Victoria Bathurst this Saturday for a performance by the Katie Noonan Trio with Smith and Jones as Support for the Backyard Sunset Series. The Backyard Sunset Series will feature three big acts over three months in one big backyard. Blockbuster movies and the roar of engines are part of the plans for the final weeks of the Dubbo Westview Drive-In. The gates of the iconic outdoor cinema will close for the final time on the weekend of April 1-2, after the privately-owned land it operates on was sold in January, paving the way for a new chapter for the property. Each weekend leading up to the April closure will feature a range of new and classic movies and there will also be two major car and motorcycle events. Similar to its 2019 American Graffiti and 2020 Running on Empty events, which drew car enthusiasts from right across the eastern states, the event is expected to attract classic, custom, hot rod and street machines. On the calendar for the weekend of March 18-20 is the very last "Westview ride-in" motorcycle event. film Stone and documentary Stone Forever will show on the big screen, with a "Stone run" led by cast member John Ifkovitch, a Z1 900 50th anniversary show and shine, a bar and live music by Greenriver also feature on the weekend's line-up. The Stars of Dubbo Dance for Cancer will see 12 local personalities from Dubbo, Trangie and Warren dancing their way towards a cancer-free future at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre. The stars are: Brett Stockings and Troy Stanford, Matthew Barnhill, Rowan Barnes, Claire Jenkins, Brad McRae and Tim Whiteley, Mary Nushaj, Emily and Mark Coggan, Chris Hallford and Orlander Ruming. All of the money raised will go Cancer Council NSW. Tickets are available through the DRTCC. Bliss N Eso has rescheduled their planning Dubbo show at the Garden Hotel. The tour has been pushed back due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. They were scheduled to be in Dubbo on Saturday, February 12 but will now perform on Friday, May 6. Ticket holders for all NSW shows don't need to take any action - all tickets remain valid for new dates. Head back to a time when the Rivoli Dance Palace was a music mecca for the masses when Dance Makers Collective's THE RIVOLI comes to the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on April 1 and 2. The event aims to capture the spirit of the Rivoli Dance Palace, an iconic social scene for waltz, rumba, rhythm and rock. Throughout the performance, you'll hear the voices of local people who dance here in this region, including Ruth Carney, Paul Martin, Helen Emblem and Farhana Chandran. THE RIVOLI will also feature 10 local contemporary dance students, and 10 rock'n roll dancers from the region. Tickets for the show are on sale now and can be booked through the DRTCC box office by visiting www.drtcc.com.au or by calling (02) 6801 4378. Popular children's entertainment band The Wiggles will be heading to Dubbo this month to put on a show for the whole family. Along with the Wiggles; Tsehay, Lachy, Simon & Anthony there'll be appearances by Dorothy the Dinosaur, Captain Feathersword, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus and Shirley Shawn the Unicorn to help perform some of the Wiggles' best known songs. There will be two one hour shows at the DRTCC on March 21. Tickets are $29.90 and can be purchased through the DRTCC. Only held a few times a year, don't miss out on grabbing a bargain or a unique, special gift from the Geurie Lions Market. Over 60 stalls offering arts, crafts and home-made goodies. Saturday, April 30. 8am to 1pm. Wise Park, Mitchell Highway, Geurie. Dubbo is set to rock out to the tunes of Country meets soul when Troy Cassar-Daley and Ian Moss get on stage later this month. The two are touring their Together Alone show from March to October - playing over 30 gigs across mainland and regional Australia - and Dubbo is one of the first cabs off the rank. During the concert you'll hear music from Troy Cassar-Daley's ARIA winning album and some of Ian Moss' all-time greatest hits. They are set to take to the stage at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Wednesday, March 30. Tickets at drtcc.com.au. Central Coast band Little Quirks to play in Dubbo on their regional The Rain Is Coming tour, to tie in with Tamworth Country Music Festival. Last in Dubbo in 2019, Little Quirks is a high-energy folk pop band featuring siblings and cousins Jaymi Toole (vocals, mandolin), Abbey Toole (vocals, guitar) and Mia Toole (drums). Friday, April 22 . The Garden Hotel. Tickets and information at www.littlequirksband.com. Block Fest is an arts festival is a celebration of all things music, visual arts, dance and drama and will descend on Bathurst High Campus on April 8. Head on down to help celebrate talented students by seeing them exhibit and perform, supporting renowned Aussie Rock group Mi-Sex headlining our Main Stage and the unveiling of their newest art-piece and student exhibition from well-known Australian multidisciplinary mural artist, Beastman. Wander through the Market Place, or grab a bite to eat at the Eat Street between viewing various Visual Arts exhibitions and many theatre and musical performances. Swords will clash and lances will break when the inaugural Orange Medieval Faire commences next weekend, March 19-20. Supported by Orange City Council, and the NSW Government's Regional Events Acceleration Fund, Orange Medieval Faire is excited to bring a taste of the Middle Ages to Orange Showground. 300 talented re-enactors from around Australia will help set the scene as you experience the immersive medieval village, including:. Spectacular jousting knights. Authentic medieval merchants. Traditional birds of prey. A life-size trebuchet (giant medieval catapult). Archery displays. Kids' activities including knight's school, archery, demonstrations, displays and hands-on learning. There are a variety of tickets on sale now including general admission and VIP passes and are available online at https://orangemedievalfaire.com.au/ An exhibition in collaboration with Orange & District Historical Society, Child's Play: Growing up in Orange in the 1950s and 1960s, features large-scale historical images with toys and familiar objects from the era, multimedia presentations and hands-on activities. Until March 20. Orange Regional Museum. Free. Jump on the train and enjoy an evening of fun and excitement taking you out to Manildra. Guests will board the train at Orange and travel at a leisurely pace to Manildra, When booking your spot on the train you have a choice of dinner options; The Amusu Theatre or The Royal Hotel. The Amusu Theatre ticket includes a homemade supper, entry to the theatre and a showing of a vintage short film. The Royal Hotel ticket includes continuous finger food plus desert. You will have access to the dining room and the outside upstairs verandah. The train departs on Saturday, March 26. Tickets available online at https://www.lvr.com.au/manildra-dinner-train Join Lanny Mackenzie, a contemporary weaver with a background of traditional Balinese weaving techniques at Platform, Blayney this Saturday for a fun workshop. Join Lanny Mackenzie, acclaimed Fibre artist and basket maker from Orange to find your inner creativity. Learn various coiling techniques, preparation and storing your materials.You will bring home your own unique coiled basket. Course materials included or bring your own to add that special touch, ribbons, gum nuts, beads, feathers. The workshop will run from 9:30am to 1:30pm and costs $110. Bookings required through Eventbrite, or getting in touch with orgainsers via email at platformblayney@gmail.com. The second A Day on the Green concerts for Orange, headlined by ARIA award-winning pop rock outfit Lime Cordiale, has been cancelled. The concert was due to be held at Heifer Station Wines on April 24. Clear your plans for this June long weekend as a Winter Jazz Festival is set to liven up the town. The festival will see a mix of internationally renowned and local artists perform in a series of close to 50 concerts at venues throughout the CBD. Ticketed venues will include The Civic Theatre, church spaces and local pubs and clubs. There'll also be a free venue that will feature local amateur musicians, including school bands. The festival will kick off on Friday June 3. With 300 stalls booked in to be at Redmond Oval in Millthorpe, it's going to be a great market when it returns on Sunday, April 3. You'll be able to find the perfect gift at the markets with stallholders coming from There are stallholders coming from Sydney, Queensland the ACT and Victoria. This Sunday, March 19 St Pat's hosts this annual contest with the Forbes rugby league Magpies in memory of Brendon 'Stubby' Collits. It's at the Jack Arrow Sporting Complex, Hereford Street, Bathurst, entry $5 adults, $2 pensioners and children. Under 18s kick off 1pm followed by league tag, reserves, then first grade. Bathurst Regional Art Gallery [BRAG] is set to enlighten visitors over the next seven weeks with two brand new exhibitions looking at stop-motion animation and doily designs. The two exhibitions, The Artist as Animator and Based on a True Story, will feature works from the CEL arts collective and Kandos artist Fleur MacDonald respectively when they opened Saturday, February 12. CEL is a synthesis of local, national, and international artists working with what South African artist William Kentridge calls "stone-age animation" [stop-motion animation] wherein the hand of the artist is ever present. MacDonald's exhibition features hand-crafted doilies inspired by the story of late Kandos resident Lucy Williams, who made doilies from the age of seven to the age of 100. The exhibitions will be on display until April 3. For more information on exhibition programs, visit www.bathurstart.com.au. Described as "a hell of a play in a holy place", The Silver Tunnel confronts the difficult topic of suicide by celebrating life, with lots of laughs along the way. The play will act as a promotion for The Rev Bill Crews Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation that supports poor, homeless and disadvantaged people across the country. April 8, 8pm. April 9, 4pm and 8pm. Bathurst Uniting Church. Free. Visit www.thesilvertunnel.org. The Bathurst Writers' and Readers' Festival is set to return to town from May 20 to 22. The program has yet to be released, but typically the event consists of three days of live streamed events direct from the Sydney Writers' Festival (SWF), along with a program of local author talks. Start your engines for top action on the track with the Bathurst 12 Hour which will be held over three days from May 13. Race fans are now able to buy their tickets for the Bathurst 12 Hour. People can purchase tickets for trackside access, grandstand seating and VIP event parking, which permits parking at the front gate of the event for a single day, the weekend, or all three days. Kids aged 12 years and under receive free trackside entry when accompanied by a paying adult. Visit www.bathurst12hour.com.au to find tickets. While it might not be on until September 18, the Edgell Jog is set to make an anticipated return after a two year hiatus. There will be major prizes for first, second and third male and female across the line. There will also be the inaugural Lou Shehade award, honouring the late long serving committee member. Under the COVID-19 safe format, there will be no limits on participants, just no milling around at the end. The 2022 Autumn Colours Heritage Program is set to return on March 17 and will commence with the ninth Theo Barker Memorial Lecture. This lecture will be held in "City Hall" in the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre in William Street. The speaker will be Dr. Stephen Gapps who will speak on "'Tumble Down White Fella' - Declaring War in Bathurst in 1824.' The cost is free, but bookings essential to get your ticket. You can book your ticket(s) at BMEC's Box Office in person or by telephoning 02-6333 6161, or through "What's On" on BMEC's website www.bmec.com.au. The Holy Trinity Kelso Market Day will return to the Parish and Community Hall at Gilmour Street, Kelso on Saturday, March 19. Coffee, beautiful cakes and slices , white elephant, bargains for blokes, craft items, pick a leaf, BBQ, refreshments, jewellery, chocolate wheel, plants of all sorts, loads of books, clothing and lots, lots more. The day gets underway from 9am - 12noon. Save the date for the return of the annual Blayney Show on Saturday March 19. Guests of all ages the chance to enjoy their many entertainments, rides, competitions and delicious foods. Along with this the many memorable competitions including the cattle comp, dairy goats comp, dog shows, sheep competitions and much more are set to make a return. For those hanging out for fresh produce, the Blayney Rotary Market will be held on March 20. Stalls will feature seasonal fruit, veggies, fresh organic meats, cheeses, eggs and much more from local producers, as well as plants, clothing, cosmetics, jewellery, crafts, preloved goods and more. 8.30am to noon. From 8.30am. CentrePoint. Get ready to venture out to the villages, sit back, relax, listen to live music, and watch a movie under the stars. Music and Movies in the Villages is an initiative by Blayney and Cabonne councils under the NSW Government's Festival of Place Summer Fund. In Blayney shire the events will be: Friday, March 18; Millthorpe, Redmond Oval; Music 6.30pm Kent Eastwood; Movie 7.45pm Daddy Day Care. Saturday, March 26; Blayney, Carrington Park; Music 6.30pm Sophie Kate; Movie 7.45pm Mamma Mia! Come along to a photographers meet up and take a chance to take a look around the Platform Arts Hub. The recently restored heritage building is a great place to photograph any genre. Hub president Bradley Bradley will be there all day and happy to help you to get the photo you want. (Please note: It is still a working train station so is not an access-all-areas event, with NSW train station rules and conditions applying.) Sunday, March 27. 10am to 2pm. Platform Arts Hub, Blayney. Can you play a musical instrument, or have you written a song or a piece of poetry? Maybe you just love to perform in front of an audience, or you have never done it before and want to give it a go. Either way, the Club Millthorpe open mic night could be your chance to shine. At the very least, by showing up you will be supporting live and local talent. Sign up at the door for your chance at 15 minutes of fame. PA and microphone supplied. Friday, April 1 (no joke!). From 7pm. Free entry. The Blayney Parish Anglican Book Fair and Trading Table is returning with an extra special surprise for book lovers. Local well-known author Kim Kelly will be giving a talk on April 30. Books in good order welcome but encyclopedias, magazines and recipe books don't sell and will be tossed out. Bring your boxes of books down to the parish hall on Adelaide Street on a Tuesday morning for the volunteers to sort through. The book fair will be held on over two weekends, April 22, 23, 29 and 30. Doors will be open from 8.30am to 4.30pm on each day. The Craft Cuppa 'n' Chat group welcomes regular and new participants. Bring along anything you've finished during lockdown to show others - there might even be a craft "catwalk" to show off the talent. Every Tuesday from 10am to 1pm ... except on the first Tuesday of each month. 10am to 1pm. Millthorpe CWA Hall, 21 Pym Street. $2.50. Contact Gwen on 0409 711 244 for further enquiries. Sculptures by the Bush is set to return to the Blayney Shire from April 8 to May 1. Local local residents are encouraged to enter the competition across three different classifications including the Hay Bale Art Challenge, a Farm Art Challenge and the Scarecrow Competition. Visitors and locals are invited to explore the region and see the sculptures. Registrations to enter a sculpture close on Monday, April 4. Friends of the Oberon Library (FOOLs) will hold its popular second-hand book sale this weekend. Most books are $2 and under, to suit all ages. As part of Library Lovers Day there will also be a free sausage sizzle, bunny petting zoo, games and craft, and a book signing by AJ Jack. Saturday March 19. 10am to 1pm. Oberon Library, Fleming Street. Call the library on 6329 8220 for information. (Please, no book donations this year.) With birth rate son the up in the Central West, FOOLs have also been packing bumper Welcome Baby bags, which are delivered by the community nurse and contain books to encourage early reading, toiletries, small toys and information booklets to help young parents. The Oberon Swap Meet is a great place to pick up a just what you've been looking for, or to sell off those bits and pieces you no longer need. For sellers it costs $10 per site and for lookers it's $2 per person to enter. there will be a canteen on the day. Proceeds to Oberon Pony Club. Sunday, March 13. Oberon Showground. Enquiries to Emma on 0408 698 987 or David on 0437 362 290. Enjoy a 4WD adventure, fishing and foraging in the forests surrounding Oberon. Over two days and one night, fish for rainbow trout in the Duckmaloi River and forage for saffron milk cap mushrooms in the Vulcan Forest. Fully accommodated and catered adventure suited to standard 4WD vehicles with low range. Departs March 19. Visit simmosoffroadtours.com/tagalong to book. Take a step back in time with a tour of the Mount David Village on March 20 with guide Chris Stewart. Commencing at 10am with a stroll through the old village. The leisurely walk will be followed by a morning tea at "Sunnyridge", 36 Robson Road, Mount David. So come along to hear some stories of the early settlers of the area and see the remaining traces of the mining activities. Hear about the earlier businesses and the hotel. Bookings essential and cost $5 per head for members and $10 for non-members. You can book and pay at the Museum during open hours. Phone: (02) 63322522 or email: info@bathursthistory.org.au for more information. The Winemakers & Distillers Trail is part of the Oberon Field to Forest Festival. The doors to boutique vineyards, brewers and distillers across the region are thrown open for three days. Taste some of the finest produce in regional NSW, away from large-scale cellar doors. March 26, April 2 and 9. From 10am. $120pp includes transport. Book at Oberon Visitor Information Centre on 6329 8210 or tourism@oberon.nsw.gov.au, or tickets from www.eventbrite.com.au/e/283841205687. The 2022 Elvis Festival in Parkes has been launched. Moved from its usual January time due to COVID, the festival returns April 20 to 24 and is jam-packed with a king-sized program of more than 200 events in a rock 'n' roll and Speedway theme (after the 1968 Elvis and Nancy Sinatra film of the same name), including free entertainment on the stage at Cooke Park. For information visit parkeselvisfestival.com.au. Head to Trundle on March 26 to take a step back in time to check out stationary engines, static displays of machinery, tractors, and motor vehicles. Plus yard dog trials, sheaf tossing, a barb, barbecue and camping facilities. Hosted by the Trundle Show Society at the Trundle Showground. Parkes' new Cooke Park Pavilion is the venue for a celebration of musical theatre and opera under the beautiful night sky on Saturday April 2. Starring Lucy Durack, one of Australia's leading stars of the stage and screen, and the dynamic Josh Piterman, who has graced the stage in lead roles in both Australia and the West End. Local and regional talent all part of the production. Tickets available 123tix.com.au. The annual Cudgegong Cruisers 'Can Cruise' will return on March 19 to the Mudgee Showground to support Can Assist. The trip will take participants from the showground through to the Mudgee CBD before embarking on a tour around the region before finishing up at Club Mudgee. Entrants are invited to bring along any mode of transport. Entry from 8.00am and BYO picnic lunch. Tickets can be purchased 123tix.com.au. An A-League men's match between the Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur FC will be brought to Glen Willow Stadium on March 19. Gates open at 4pm before the main game's kick-off at 5.05pm. Tickets can be purchased via 123tix. Tour de OROC 2021 is a biennial charity event, raising funds for the Macquarie Home Stay patient accommodation facility. The cycling event is approximately 1,100km in length and will take place from March 21 to March 26, 2022. For more information, visit http://tourdeoroc.bike/. Sunset Sounds will be heading to Craigmoor Wines on Saturday, March 26 featuring some of Australia's all-time favourite rock and pop heroes. Taking the stage in Mudgee in October will be Daryl Braithwaite, Kate Ceberano, Russell Morris, The Black Sorrows, Richard Clapton, Dragon, Ross Wilson, Shannon Noll, Wendy Matthews and Bachelor Girl. Gates open from 12.30pm with the concert starting at 2pm. Tickets via Ticketek. Ok, it may not be held until October 29, 2022, but general admission tickets are now on sale for the anticipated Wildflowers Festival in Mudgee. The festival will feature a who's who of Australian female musical talent. One stop on a wider tour kicking off in March, the Mudgee event at Craigmoor Wines features Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Kate Miller-Heidke, Sarah Blasko, Deborah Conway, Alice Skye and Georgia June. Tickets to Wildflowers are on sale at wildflowerfestivalaustralia.com.au. The Rural Women's Gathering is coming to Forbes from April 1 to 3! Women's Gatherings are for all rural women including farming women; Aboriginal women; women from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds; mining women; women in the fishing industry; women who live in regional cities, towns and villages; and coastal women. The event was postponed from last year so go to the 2021 Forbes Rural Women's Gathering website to book your place. Come on down to Lions Park by Lake Forbes from 8am to 12.30pm for this monthly market: get your bacon and egg roll and browse the stalls. This month there's be home grown produce and plants; hens; home-made cooking and preserves; books and vintage items; jewellery and gifts; soaps and candles. Sites $20, must have insurance. The markets will be on Saturday, March 12. Forbes is hosting dragon boat clubs from across the Central West in our very own regatta on the picturesque Lake Forbes on Sunday March 20. Racing is likely to begin at 9am with best viewing in the Frogs Hollow area, there'll also be a barbecue and coffee van at dragon boat headquarters. The Bridge to Bridge will be about lunchtime with Lions Park the best place to watch. Get ready for a week of aerial spectacle as the Canowindra International Balloon Challenge returns this year from Saturday, April 2 to Sunday April 10. The festival will feature daily hot air ballooning events, passenger balloon flights, a main street parade. the Cabonne Community Balloon Glow and the ENLIVEN music festival with Eskimo Jo and Jon Stevens. For tickets and more information visit https://canowindrachallenge.org.au/. Grenfell artist Helen Carpenter along with songwriters and artists from around the region will be travelling to Grenfell to showcase their works reflecting on the last two years. The exhibition will showcase work from across all mediums. You will see painting, sculpture, drawing, ceramics, moving image, animation, photography, glass and textiles. The Bathurst exhibition will run Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday 10am-4pm from March 19 to April 3. The exhibition will then move to Grenfell Art Gallery from April 20 to June 2 and then onto galleries and venues around the Central West.

