news, local-news, news, Dubbo, free menstrual hygiene, free pads, free tampons, school

Female students became more engaged and had better attendance when they gained free access to menstrual hygiene products during a successful trial in their Dubbo school, the principal has said ahead of the measure's statewide roll-out. The NSW government has committed $30 million to a program set to provide pads and tampons to all public schools in the state at no cost to the user. The bid to break down barriers to education builds on a pilot of the program in the Dubbo and south-western Sydney regions last year. Dubbo Public School principal Debbie Pritchard said the trial of the measure had helped support female students. "It was a wonderful opportunity for our girls," she said. "Obviously the purpose of the project was to reduce barriers to full school participation that's associated with the unpredictability of menstruation. "So it was really met with excitement by not only the girls but also their families. "There was noticeable improvement in the girls' engagement, and in fact attendance at school, we did note that as well." Mrs Pritchard said there had been girls who "obviously felt more comfortable" knowing they could come to school and the hygiene products would be easily available when they needed them. With a dispenser in the stage three toilet block, it meant the students had not had to go to the school office or their classroom teacher, she said. The champion for education said the announcement made ahead of International Women's Day on March 8 was "pertinent and timely". "I'm really excited that we can provide these sanitary items and they'll have such a positive impact on educational engagement and attainment," Mrs Pritchard said. "I think this is about providing greater access to sanitary items and also contributing to reducing the risk of health issues. "And we're countering period poverty with our girls as well." The program is expected to be rolled out to every public school by June 30. Education minister Sarah Mitchell said it was an "important milestone" for female students. Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor said the statewide roll-out was what many young women had been calling for. "This great initiative is about ensuring our young women have the support they need, with dignity and without barriers, as they continue their education journey," she said. "By openly discussing periods, endometriosis and reproductive health we are removing the taboo around women's health issues."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SbEjeZH44W2WcVuMCh8qu8/54ffc7dc-7bb6-4a09-acbe-a1f104644814.jpg/r0_74_3600_2108_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg