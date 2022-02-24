sport, local-sport,

It's hard to believe, but Bianca Fuller's extraordinary Country Swimming Championships could have been even better. The Dubbo young gun took home three gold medals, two silvers and two bronzes to be crowned the Female Swimmer of the Meet. All of this was despite the fact she didn't even get the chance to medal in some of her favourite events. "I was a bit shocked at first," she said of winning the major award. "I didn't expect to win it but it was pretty exciting and the team was really supportive. "I've been working towards the individual medley events and breaststroke but unfortunately the meet got cut a little bit short because there was a contamination in the pool so I didn't get to race a couple of my main events. "I was a bit disappointed about missing a couple of the main events but we have state opens coming up and I'm hoping to go well in those events then." READ ALSO: - Rabbitohs relish chance to connect with regional students - Central West stars to be a part of Super doubleheaders - Ram-page: Dubbo sides dominate opening round of Western Junior League Having starred in the juniors while coming through the junior ranks at the Dubbo City Swimtech Club, Fuller has recently moved to Orange to attend school and swim at Kinross Woloroi. "It's a really good team environment with a lot of supportive swimmers," she said. A new home helping her hit new heights is an imposing thought given just last year she starred at the Australian Age Swimming Championships at the Gold Coast as a 16-year-old and then got the chance to experience the next level of racing at the open-age titles. "The dream is to wear the green and gold. I hope to one day to do that," she said at the time last year. Fuller will next compete in six events at the NSW open titles. She hopes to make either an A or B final at that meet.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/71bd6588-52ed-4733-a182-c92cd72aa86a.png/r70_0_1132_600_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg