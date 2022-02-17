sport, local-sport,

They have been the two best sides all season long and now RSL Colts will meet the CYMS Cougars in the final of the MoneyQuest Megahit at No.1 Oval on Friday night. RSL Colts made their way into the final by finishing minor premiers after the five-round competition while CYMS were forced to go through Newtown in last Friday night's semi final. RSL Colts captain Marty Jeffrey admitted the feeling around his squad is a good one ahead of the decider. "All ready to go, I love this time of year the boys all get around it and it will be a good one," he said. RSL Colts have lost just the one game in the Twenty20 format this season which came before Christmas against Rugby and Jeffrey is confident their game plan will work in the final. "We've had a fair bit of success in the short form this year and I think it's just been from making ourselves with the bat to post a good total," he said. "Then trying to hit the stumps as much as possible with the ball and applying scoreboard pressure." CYMS and RSL Colts have played a few close matches this year, going back to the opening game of the season when the latter won by just six runs. "It's always a tough one but we know where we can attack CYMS and also know where they will attack us," Jeffrey said. READ ALSO: "We'll just stick to we what know." Intriguingly, Jeffrey and Cougars captain Ben Knaggs have quite a cricket history together after coming through the junior system at Newtown before joining RSL Colts and CYMS respectively where they have gone on to become two of the best players in the competition. For Knaggs, he believes the Cougars performance last week has instilled a new sense of confidence in the playing group. "To come off a really good win last week, we are gathering some momentum and coming into the finals, we are feeling really good," he said. "The attitude at training has been really good and the group are feeling good." CYMS have defeated RSL Colts once this season so far but the victory came in a 40-over-a-side match prior to Christmas but Knaggs knows his opposition on Friday night are a classy outfit. "It's always a good game between us and RSL Colts, we both know our strengths and weaknesses," he said. "They've got some really good bowlers and some really good batters so it always a tight tussle." Like the two captains, these two teams have history of meeting each other finals after RSL Colts defeated CYMS in last seasons RSL Whitney Cup grand final. The Cougars have had two major inclusions since then, with Ben Patterson and Brock Larance returning to town from Sydney. "'Patto's (Ben Patterson) experience is invaluable, he has played a lot of cricket in Sydney and in some decent competitions around Australia," he said. "His experience is unreal along with Ben O'Donnell and Brock Larance, who both add a lot of experience after playing a lot of cricket over the years. "A lot of the boys have played representative cricket and finals over the last few years so it is down to whoever wants to step up." Both sides will be at full strength for Friday night's fixture which could very well preview the RSL Whitney Cup final which is set to be held on March 26. Play will begin at 6:30pm at No. 1 Oval. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

