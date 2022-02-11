sport, local-sport,

RSL Colts wicket-keeper Jason Ryan knows his side will take a lot of confidence into their meeting against Rugby on Saturday in the RSL Whitney Cup. The two sides will meet at Lady Cutler 2 for what will be the annual Danny Bower Cup which honours the memory of the late Dubbo cricketer. Ryan and many of his RSL Colts teammates played against Danny's son Mitch whilst he was at Rugby during the early years of the memorial Cup but since the latter's move the men in red the wicket-keeper says it has been a special experience to line-up in the match. "We brought that up last year, I mentioned to Mitch that a lot of us had been playing in this game since it started," he said. "To actually have a game with Mitch last year and not against him was real special. "Saturday will be no different, it's always a good occasion to get Mitch down and his mother down there." READ ALSO: Following the Christmas break, RSL Colts have been on a mission and have not lost a game even though they came close to a heavy loss last week against CYMS. "The boys are going pretty well since Christmas, we didn't start the year of real well," Ryan said. "We had a few losses there before Christmas so were a bit off our game a bit but we've picked up our socks after Christmas time and everything has been good. "The vibe is pretty good at the moment, everyone is enjoying their cricket and we are playing some pretty good cricket." In their last match, youngsters Anthony Atlee and Riley Keen got RSL Colts out of a big hole when the side were just 4/5 against a CYMS bowling attack who could seemingly do no wrong and Ryan believes it is one of the more special things he has seen during his time in first grade. "It was amazing, I told the two boys I've played first grade for a long time but I've never seen two kids bat like that together when we were 4/5," he said. "I've never seen that but they were typical kids and had no fear, they just played each ball on it's merit. "They got us out of a big hole and if they don't do that then we don't win." Rugby currently sit back in fifth position but are still a chance of making the semi-finals should they string a few wins together and Ryan knows Saturday's match will not be an easy one for his side. "They always seems to score runs against us for some reason," he said. "But you never know with them some days you might rock up and roll them for 100 and others they can put 250 on you. "It's always a bit of a lotto with those fellas and it just depends on which Rugby turns up but they've got half a sniff of a semi-finals spot now so they'll be really keen." In the round's other matches, South Dubbo will be looking to get their first win of the season when they face a struggling Macquarie at No.2 Oval. The first placed CYMS Cougars will face off against Newtown at No.1 Oval. Play from all three grades will begin at 1pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/118079462/47c7e0dc-af9f-42e9-91b9-2119e9c15614.JPG/r1435_1175_4838_3098_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg