Brett Robb will learn a lot about two of his Country Championships hopefuls at Dubbo Turf Club on Sunday. Robb stated he doesn't have any standout contender on his hands but both Beau Factor and Great Buy will go around on Sunday in the hope of securing a spot in next month's $150,000 Western Districts Qualifier at Coonamble. Great Buy will contest Sunday's Maas Group Country Championships Preview (1300m) while Beau Factor will be first-up from an 18-week spell will line up in the Dubbo Chamber of Commerce Benchmark 66 Handicap (1100m). "Beau Factor, whether he can get to the 'seven furlongs' (1400m), I don't know," Robb said. "His starting point will be on Sunday but I might have left it a little late with him, fitness-wise. It could be a month too late but I'll try and get him there. "He looks really good and his work has been really good. His trial was fair the other day but I used to watch him work and he was a hot head who would jump and run but since we've had him he's settled right down and he's really calm. "He just seems really relaxed like he is looking for a little further." READ ALSO: - Dubbo Turf Club backs support and hopes Gold Cup can earn Big Dance deal - Goannas excited for long-awaited return to WWRL action - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership While Beau Factor is untested in recent times but is working well, it's a different scenario for Great Buy. The five-year-old gelding has a huge amount of potential and impressed when winning at his home track in November of last year while he ran sixth when first-up in a strong Highway Handicap event at Royal Randwick last time out. While there's talent, attitude has been the biggest issue for Great Buy. "He's probably going to be our best going into it," Robb said. "He's got the ability but getting him to try his hardest is the hardest thing. "The horse has definitely got the ability, it's just whether he wants to do it or not." Michael Heagney will ride Great Buy on Sunday while Ashley Morgan will pilot Beau Factor. Hammoon Sweetheart isn't eligible for the Country Championships this year but has been racing in fine form recently and will also go around for Robb on Sunday. As well as those three, Toulon Factor, Legal Zou, and Eva's Deel will also race for Robb at Sunday's meeting. The Dubbo trainer will also take a team of six to Saturday's Bedgerabong picnic meeting. Of those, Robb felt Bold Louise and Boys Home are his best chances. In the main event, the Bedgerabong Picnic Race Club Cup (1400m), Robb will saddle up Siphardeson. Sunday's meeting at Dubbo Turf Club will consist of eight races. The first is scheduled to jump at 12.40pm.

