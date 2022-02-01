sport, local-sport,

The huge amount of success enjoyed by some of the country's biggest stars at the recent Australian Open is already making an impact on Paramount Tennis Club. Like so many others around the country, the Dubbo club is experiencing a spike in interest around tennis following the success of the likes of Ash Barty and the 'Special Ks', Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis. Barty achieved legend status by becoming the first Australian in 44 years to claim a grand slam singles victory on home soil while Kyrgios and Kokkinakis brought huge crowds to Melbourne Park on their way to the men's doubles crown. Kyrgios and Kokkinakis defeated fellow Aussies Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell in Saturday night's final, while elsewhere at the Australian Open Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler made the final of the mixed doubles, and Dylan Alcott brought the curtain down on a glittering wheelchair tennis career. READ ALSO: - Dubbo derby to kick things off as new rivalries are confirmed for WPL - He was dynamite': Pair of victories a boost to Lundholm's Country Championship hopes - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership Paramount Tennis Club president Charlie Whitely has been one of the many revelling in the success, and he said it's clear to see what the results mean for the sport across the country. "It's already had an impact on the game locally," Whiteley said. "We had a social night halfway through the Australian Open and it was really well attended. "There would have been about 40 people there. But, more importantly, I've been around the club for a little while now and there would have been 20 or 25 people there who I've never seen before. "It's great to see new people getting into tennis and it flowed into a free afternoon of tennis we had on the Saturday afternoon before Ash Barty's final and the doubles final. "We've seen it with court hire, membership, and competition registrations, which are all really strong. Seeing a few new names there reinforces that there is some momentum that the success of people like Ash Barty creates." There's also been real interest in the Play Tennis coaching program run by Matt Edwards and his sons Fin and Lleyton, with classes run recently at Narromine and Trangie as well as in Dubbo. Barty was a hugely popular winner of the women's singles crown at the Australian Open. Not only a hugely talented player who is ranked number one in the world and has multiple grand slam victories to her name, Barty has also been praised for her attitude and demeanour on and off the court. "She just seems like such a legend of a person and she can inspire boys and girls, but particularly girls, to take up not only tennis but sport in general," Whiteley said. "She had a go at cricket in the past and I understand she's a good golfer so she can be a good role model for people. Just to try hard and you can achieve what you want and she's shown it's not tennis at all costs. "She left the game for a little while and then came back and fell back in love with it and now she's dominating the world. "I think she's a great role model in general for Indigenous kids and just all kids in general." Kyrgios and Kokkinakis split public opinion at times given they have never been afraid to be outspoken while the crowds they attracted were incredibly raucous. But there's no doubting their ability on the court, as well as tier ability to attract newcomers to the sport. "There's no debating that they're box-office," Whiteley said. "You always want to attract new people to the game and it's great to have characters in the game, and Nick Kyrgios is obviously one of the biggest. "At the same time, respect for match officials and so forth is something extremely important in all sports and it's something we take very seriously at the pub. "While we all his tweeners, overhead smashes and his ramping up of the crowd, as long as it's done in the right spirits of the game." Anyone looking to get into tennis can visit the Paramount Facebook page or website for information on registering for Play Tennis coaching. The club will also be having its annual general meeting next Tuesday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dCXpDgwTEgA52iNCe5aWtJ/b40a5984-9ef0-45c5-9f19-9f41d5524427.jpg/r0_207_4700_2863_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg