There will be extra feeling in the 2022 Western Premier League season as two new clubs will increase the amount of derby battles throughout the year. The schedule for the new campaign has been released and it confirms Orange CYMS and Bathurst '75 will be part of the competition for the first time since its return in 2020. Their inclusion means 11 clubs will part of this season's title race, with the Dubbo trio of Orana Spurs, Dubbo Bulls FC and Macquarie United all returning. The season will start on the weekend of April 2 and 3 and fans in Dubbo will be treated to a derby battle between Macquarie United and Spurs. Elsewhere in round one, Bulls will host Bathurst-based Panorama FC, Waratahs and Barnstoneworth United will play out an Orange derby while Parkes will travel to Lithgow and newcomers Orange CYMS and Bathurst '75 will lock horns for early bragging rights. READ ALSO: - Former A-League striker backs Western Premier League to create stars - Cahill's college deal proof of Spurs' success and quality of WPL - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership The introduction of a new Bathurst club means that city will now host a derby battle while CYMS takes the amount of Orange clubs in the competition to three. The 2022 season will feature 22 rounds but the finals picture remains unclear at this stage. All clubs have been presented three options for the finals structure, varying between a six-team or five-team format. Football NSW development manager of regional football, Andrew Fearnley, said clubs will decide on their preferred option. "The clubs have three options to consider around finals, whether its top five or six," he explained. "To a large extent [whatever option gets the most votes] will be implemented. "The [regular season] fixtures are set, it's now the clubs responsibility to confirm venues and time. They've all been given a week [from Monday] to come back and confirm times and the exact field they're going to use for each of their home games." Two play-off formats that have been presented feature six teams, with one being used by the A-League Men between 2010-2012 and the other being used by 2013-2021. The other option is the format officially referred to as the McIntyre final five system, one that has been used by competitions like Group 11 and Group 10 rugby league. Fearnley said midweek fixtures were considered but ultimately weren't included in the draw. "We were close to putting midweek games in but we probably don't need to at this point because we can still run 22 weeks and finals series in time," he said. "Playing midweek games is a bit difficult with travel too." The competition is expected to pause over the Easter weekend, however, the competition is set to play on the June long weekend. The 2021 WPL season came to an end prematurely when the COVID-19 lockdown for regional NSW was introduced. Only one round was left to play before finals, with Orana Spurs leading the competition, two points ahead of Waratahs. WPL officials opted not to award the minor premiership, a decision that came as real blow to many within Spurs but the club has already said it will use that as motivation this year. In 2020, Bulls defeated Macquarie United 2-1 in an all-Dubbo decider at Apex Oval. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

