Theatre at Dubbo for 2022 has lift-off - but time's running out to become a season subscriber. Patrons were treated to two shows at Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre in the past week as the performing arts swung back on track after two years of COVID disruptions. A season of 22 touring shows is coming up and enthusiasts have until Friday at 4.30pm to secure a subscription package. As the deadline looms, theatre manager Linda Christof is gearing up for the year that has as its theme "Take 3 - This is it!". "We're finding that the subscriptions are tracking really well, especially taking into consideration the stop-start couple of years that we've had with COVID," Ms Christof said. "But we can definitely see there's consumer confidence there and the fact that we had a sell-out show on Saturday night, Club Soda, people realise that shows and events are definitely going ahead at Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre." To become a season subscriber, people must select a minimum of three shows from the season booklet. "We encourage patrons to call in to the box office or phone to find out if they've got any credits from previous cancelled shows, and also they can use their Discover voucher towards their subscriptions," Ms Christof said. "We've had quite a few subscribers be thrilled that they've been able to get a subscription of up to five shows and just pay a minimal amount with all the credits they have. "The benefits of being a subscriber is that you get discounts on tickets on the shows in the season booklet, but not only that, you are also eligible for discounts for other touring shows that come through the region. "And not only that, you get a 10 per cent discount from our hospitality partners, including the Pastoral Hotel restaurant, the Commercial Hotel and our accommodation partners, the Endeavour Court Motor Inn and Blue Gum Motel Dubbo. "You also receive a complimentary ticket to the season launch, which will be in November, that reveals the following year's line-up of shows. "So there's lot of reasons to become a season subscriber, and we always find that last week in January there's a big rush. "Because we have a few shows in Wellington, we are looking at organising bus transport to take patrons from Dubbo to Wellington return, so keep an eye out for that on social media and our website for further details."

