A wanted Dubbo man has been charged after a police pursuit in Nyngan. About 9am on Tuesday, January 25 a white Toyota Hilux displaying two different registration plates came to the attention of highway patrol officers. A pursuit began when the vehicle failed to stop for police. READ ALSO: The pursuit continued through a number of residential streets in Nyngan, before it left the roadway and continued through scrub and dirt tracks. After a short time the pursuit was terminated, however police were later notified of a Hilux bogged in swamp land on the Tottenham Road, near Nyngan. Officers attended the scene and found the Hilux and its driver - a 22-year-old Dubbo man. He was arrested and taken to Nyngan Police Station. Checks of the vehicle revealed it had been unregistered since 2018, the man's licence had been disqualified since December 2021 and he was wanted for intimidation and domestic violence offences. The man was later charged with stalk and intimidate indenting fear or physical harm, police pursuit second offence, using an unregistered vehicle, using an uninsured motor vehicle, displaying unauthorised number plates, goods in custody, drive while disqualified. The was bail refused and appeared before Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday. The matter remains before the court. The Hilux was seized with an application of forfeiture to be submitted to court.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/5a1fb450-425a-4a22-b7f6-7a8eaab080cb.jpg/r0_72_720_479_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg