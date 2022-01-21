sport, local-sport,

Dubbo trainers Brett Robb and Myron Cooper will be chasing a city win in Saturday's $100,000 TAB Highway Handicap (1100m). The two trainers will each have chances in the Randwick event while Bathurst's Dean Mirfin will also be flying the flag for the western area. Robb will have Great Buy in the country only feature while Cooper will saddle up Gannett Peak. Both horses will be first-up from a spell on Saturday and both are currently in the running for a spot in the Country Championships heat at Coonamble in March. READ ALSO: - Former A-League stars savour their chance with SASS Strikers - Young Rams to step things up in Tigers trial matches - Cup king Mulholland lands quinella in Cowra feature Great Buy returned from a 38-week spell with a promising trial win at Gilgandra earlier this month and the five-year-old heads to the city with a record of two wins and three placings in 17 starts. Gannett Peak enjoyed a successful last preparation, highlighted by back-to-back wins at Wellington and Bathurst. However, those results came more than a year ago and Gannett Peak spent 43 weeks in the paddock before returning with trials at Dubbo and Wellington. The lightly-raced six-year-old won the latter and he will be ridden by apprentice Jenny Duggan will take the ride on Gannett Peak on Saturday while James Innes Jnr will be in the saddle of Great Buy. Great Buy was a $16 chance on Friday while Gannett Peak was a $26 chance. The Scott Collings-trained Extravagant Lad was the $4 favourite while Mirfin's hope Our Blue Moon was a $21 chance. Previously trained by Matthew Vella, Our Blue Moon won on debut for Mirfin at Orange in November of last year and has since run seventh at Dubbo and fifth at his home track. "She's a lovely type of mare. She won well first up but hasn't had a lot of luck since," Mirfin said. "She was trapped wide at Dubbo the whole way and last start she just did too much work in front here at Bathurst. It was difficult for her too keep going at the pace she was going. "Hopefully she can settle up close to the lead and finish the race off better than she did at Bathurst." Robb and Mirfin will also have an eye on results at Parkes on Saturday as members of their respective stables will be in action there while the pair also nominated hopes for Tuesday's meeting at Bathurst. The Highway jumps at 1.35pm.

