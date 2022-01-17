news, local-news,

Police are appealing for public assistance to find a man missing from Jannali who may have travelled to Dubbo. Michael Heather, 34, was last seen on Jannali Avenue on January 4. He was reported missing to Sutherland Police on January 10. Police and family hold concerns for his welfare as he has not been seen or heard from since. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Michael is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, with blond hair, blue eyes and distinctive tattoos on his torso and arm. Police believe Michael may be travelling in a 2006 Blue Mitsubishi Magna sedan, towing a wooden trailer, with NSW registration plates AV14SV. Initial inquiries suggest Michael may have travelled to Parkes and Dubbo between January 7-8. Anyone with information about Michael's whereabouts is urged to contact police.

