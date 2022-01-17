Matters of State | Register positive RAT result online

community,

Anyone who tests positive using a Rapid Antigen Test will now be required to register their result with Service NSW, either on the Service NSW website, or by using the Service NSW app. Registering your RAT result enables NSW Health to provide you with advice on self-isolation and managing COVID-19 symptoms at home, to connect high risk people to clinical care services, and to help inform the ongoing public health response. If you are under 65 years of age, have had two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, do not suffer from any chronic health conditions, and are not pregnant, you may be able to safely manage COVID-19 at home. This technology has been built with trust and security at its core. Service NSW will send the information directly to NSW Health, it isn't shared with any third parties, and is then deleted from Service NSW records within days. We're also committed to making this process inclusive for those without that access. Those who need help can contact Service NSW. Students who sat their HSC last year will be receiving their results earlier than expected, with the NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA) completing the marking and processing of the 2021 HSC ahead of schedule. 2021 HSC students will now be able to access their results on Thursday, January 20, rather than January 24 as originally scheduled. This is a great outcome for our students, who I know are keen to receive their results and finalise their plans for the year, whether that be heading to university, training, or straight into the workforce. I want to wish everyone good luck and remind you that you are more than your ATAR! I am encouraging women in the Dubbo electorate who are looking to take up leadership opportunities to apply for the Future Women Rural Scholarship program. This fantastic initiative is open to women living in remote, rural and regional NSW aged 18-39 years old. This is a wonderful initiative, and I urge any eligible woman who wants to boost her leadership potential and who has a burning desire to help other women in their goals to apply. Recipients receive a place in the Future Women Platinum+ Program worth $5500, where they will take part in networking, mentoring and digital learning opportunities. Recipients will also be invited to attend the Future Women Leadership Summit on March 7 and 8 to celebrate International Women's Day. Applications close on January 28. To find out more, please visit: https://futurewomen.com/rural-womens-scholarship/

