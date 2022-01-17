news, local-news,

Ten community groups in the Parkes electorate have received grants from $5000 to $12,000 to help reduce their energy costs. Parkes MP Mark Coulton said energy bills were often one of the biggest overheads for not-for-profit organisations. "I'm thrilled to be able to support these local organisations to reduce their power bills and ease the financial pressure they face, through the installation of solar panels or more energy efficient lighting and hot water systems," he said. "It's groups like these that are the heart of communities around my electorate, and this assistance will allow them to continue to grow, invest and support local jobs." The recipients were: The funding was awarded via the federal government's Powering Communities Program.

