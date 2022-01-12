community, Macquarie Regional Library Dubbo, Rebel Revolt Escape Challenge, Dubbo Library

The United World Government has almost finished building their Warhead Antimatter Response (W.A.R.) facility. We can't let that happen. In this treasonous Escape Challenge mission for rebels aged 13-18 years, you must: You're our best and last hope. Will you take on the challenge? When: Friday January 14 from 6pm - 8pm at Dubbo Library. Who: For rebels aged 13-18 years only. Why: Because rebels enjoy solving lots of intriguing, cool puzzles, like to laugh and love free pizza! FREE. Bookings essential. To book go to mrl.eventbrite.com.au Are you aged between 13-18 years and looking to enter the workforce? Join us at Dubbo Library for a 'Get Work Ready' session with the Joblink Plus Youth Team. Find your ideal career with the Joblink Plus career quiz, create your resume, learn skills to help you find a job that's right for you, and enjoy free pizza! FREE. Friday January 21 from 6pm - 8pm. Bookings essential. For bookings go to mrl.eventbrite.com.au. Dubbo library has daily craft activities that are not just fun and games, they help children maintain and enhance their literacy skills through reading and following instructions; foster communication and language skills; encourage imagination, creativity and problem-solving skills; and support fine motor skill development important for handwriting. Children can create a Summer Mural and a Pinwheel; make an Animal Home and a Light Catcher; and try Rock or Tile painting. FREE. Bookings essential. The School Holiday Activities continue each weekday from 11am - 12pm up to January 21. To book go to: mrl.eventbrite.com.au We have had over 150 children register with the Summer Reading Club. Open to children aged 5-16, SRC will keep your kids reading over the holidays. It is not too late to join. Visit the library and register to receive a free SRC pack and reading logs. Then record in the reading log each book you read or story you have listened to. Once you've read 10 books, return your completed reading log to the library and collect a prize - keep going until you've collected all five prizes. The Summer Reading Clubs ends on January 31. Borrow from a fantastic range of eBooks, eAudiobooks, and eFilms, and read the latest digital of popular magazines. For more information visit: mrl.nsw.gov.au/online-library. 10am to 6pm Monday to Friday, 10am to 3pm Saturdays, 11am to 3pm Sundays. Corner of Talbragar and Macquarie Streets, Dubbo. Phone 6801 4510.

