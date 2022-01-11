sport, local-sport,

Tom Coady helped Western Zone get off the mark at the NSW Country Colts Championship on Tuesday. After a frustrating loss to Newcastle on Monday, Western bounced back in the first of two Twenty20 matches in Bathurst on Tuesday. CYMS star and Western captain Coady was key in the win, producing two stumpings behind the stumps before making 55 from 47 balls as his side passed Central Northern's total of 6/106 with more than three overs to spare. Coady wasn't the only star as he combined with Cooper Brien (44 not out) in a crucial 101 run partnership for the second wicket in the chase. Earlier in the day, George Cumming led the way with the ball for Western as he finished with figures of 2-8 from his four overs, which included a maiden. Harry Bayliss and Coady's CYMS teammate Patrick Nelson (both 2-24 off four) were Western's other wicket takers. READ ALSO: - Unbeaten double century will go down in the history books - Focus shifts to road nationals after Russell secures first medal for 2022 - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership It was a satisfying win after Monday's loss while Central Northern entered the game after thrashing Central Coast in their opening match. "Our bowlers, particularly our spinners, went really well," Western coach Garth Dean said. "All the plans we bowled too worked. The spinners did a great job because we had to rest a couple of our spinners. "Cooper and Tom batted really well for their stand. Tom was really unfortunate to get run out in the end. It was just one of those ones that flicked the bowlers hand on the way through to the stumps." Indeed, it had taken a stroke of luck for Central Northern to break apart the century partnership, as a Brien shot was flicked onto the non-striker's stumps by bowler Alex Stafa. But by that point Western were sitting at 2-104, and Koda Sissian (1 not out) helped Brien finish off the job. Brien began the quicker of the pair in his partnership with Coady, which had started due to Anthony Atlee's (1) early dismissal, and he would finish his innings with two fours and two sixes. However, Coady began to pick up the pace and would hit five fours and three sixes on his way to 55 from 47 deliveries. Brien pushed his average for the tournament into triple figures after he hit a match high score of 60 in Monday's opening game. Opener Baylee Borrow (34) was the pick of the batsmen for Central Northern while Matt Holmes (1-13) was the sole wicket taker. A rain delay on Tuesday afternoon meant the second of the day's Twenty20 matches wasn't finished at the time of print.

