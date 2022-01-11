sport, local-sport,

Lucy Wilson has produced an innings that will surely go down in history. The Parramatta opening batter came into the second day of the Under 15s Western NSW Girls Carnival having not played in their opening win, but she more than made up for it against Penrith with a spectacular 206 not out off just 138 deliveries. And while Wilson was the standout from the match, she wasn't the only one who put runs on the board, as teammate Neha Joshua scored 51 before retiring not out. When all was said and done, Paramatta finished its innings at 2-331 off 40 overs. READ ALSO: - Western women down hosts to finish carnival on a high - Cahill's college deal proof of Spurs' success and quality of WPL - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership Penrith could only get to 6-29 before rain intervened. Lakshmi Rajadurai (3-4) and Amisha Mohanaraj (2-4) were the pick of the bowlers. Over at Kinross, Western Zone's Lillian Harrison produced a fine innings of 44 against Hills Barbarians before she was bowled by Karman Jawanda who finished with 4-12. The match was called a draw after rain intervened. In the boys' section of the competition, Dubbo was in a handy position against Parramatta when the rain struck. Harry Roscarel continued a stellar couple of weeks by taking 3/20 from 10 overs as Dubbo knocked over Parramatta for just 97. Ayden Hunt (2/18 off 10) was the other standout bowler for Dubbo. In reply the Dubbo side was 2/24 off six overs when the heavens opened. Dubbo had scored a fantastic win over North Shore on Monday. After North Shore posted 6/149 from their 50 overs, Dubbo reached the target with three wickets and 10 balls to spare.

