IT had been a tough Cricket NSW Under 19s Country Women's State Championships campaign for Western until Friday afternoon, when they claimed their first victory in their final match of the competition. In the match to avoid the competition's wooden spoon Western claimed a 34 run success over home side Newcastle during a blustery Twenty20 contest. Western had ventured to the competition with a young squad - more than of whom were backing up from the recent under 16s championships - and the team had been putting up a strong fight against more experienced outfits. Newcastle won the toss and sent Western in to bat. The Western women made their way to 6-90 off their 20 overs and applied the squeeze on Newcastle early, sending the required run rate soaring from the first few overs. READ ALSO: - Clinical victory for Shield's leading side as the remain unbeaten - Cahill's college deal proof of Spurs' success and quality of WPL - ON THE MOVE | Player signings for the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership The situation was shaky from the first over for Western when Bathurst duo Amy Corbett (1) and Callee Black (0) were quickly dismissed. But Orange junior Montana Griffith (27) put a stop on any plans of early Newcastle dominance when she spent 42 deliveries in the middle, supported well by Nikera Hann (13) and Chelsea Muller (10). Partnerships had been tough for Western to forge throughout the tournament but they put together two lengthy ones in the Newcastle contest. The Hann-Griffith (31) and Griffith-Muller (32) stands injected plenty of confidence into the squad. Ella Tilburg (6) and Katie Letcher (5) added a couple of late runs. Western's start with the ball was brilliant. Gabrielle Kelly had gone through the 16s tournament and the first few days of the 19s competition without claiming a wicket but got her breakthrough moment on Friday morning during Western's last pool game against Central Coast (claiming 2-2). Kelly took the momentum from that game into the Newcastle contest and quickly removed Lucy Pearce (1) and Eden James (0). Kelly would finish the match with team-best figures of 2-3 off three overs, with two maidens. The run out of remaining opener Mia Cook (2) left Newcastle in serious trouble at 3-7. It was a hole that Newcastle were never able to truly dig their way out of. Some wayward bowling from Western in the windy conditions gave the hosts a faint chance of a comeback - extras would comfortably by Newcastle's biggest scorer at 27. However, three straight maiden overs split 2-1 between the spin of Amy Maslin and the pace of Black would truly end any hopes of a resurgence. A long partnership between Aili Martin (9) and Madison Kedwell (15) was broken when the former skied a shot off the bowling of Hann into the hands of Griffith. Corbett (1-8) and Maddy Spence (1-1) claimed the other wickets for Western as Newcastle ended on 6-56. ACT Southern Districts finished the competition as undefeated champions.

