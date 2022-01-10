sport, local-sport,

Dubbo's Brewery Shield side have continued their unbeaten start to the season after defeating Narromine by eight wickets on Sunday at Dundas Oval. Narromine have been somewhat of a bogey side for Dubbo over the last several seasons but Chris Morton's men produced a wonderful all-round performance to take the win. Narromine's day got off to a good start as captain Doug Potter won the toss and elected to bat first which looked a good decision as opening batsmen Lachlan Reid and Greg Kerr looked solid early. Reid would be the first man to go when he was removed by Rudy Peet for seven with Hugh Sienkiewicz taking the catch. READ ALSO: Kerr was joined at the crease by Adam Davis and the two set about kickstarting the Narromine innings. Kerr was dominant hitting four fours and one six on his way to 33 before he was caught and bowled off the bowling Ben Knaggs. Grant Malouf removed Potter next for just one as Dubbo were well on top with Narromine 3/53 early. Davis hung around but was eventually run out by Jacob Hill for 27 as Dubbo's spinners went to work. Coming off a five-wicket haul in his last match, Lachlan Rummans was strong again taking 3/39 off his ten overs. Rummans found a more than handy spin partner in Yogi Chawla who chipped in with 2/41 while the wickets shared throughout the rest of the bowling unit as Narromine were bowled out for 159. With a tricky chase ahead of them, Dubbo's opening pair of Greg Rummans and Sienkiewicz pounced on anything loose early to immediately put the Narromine bowlers on the back foot. The pair put on 127 runs for the opening wickets before Rummans was removed by Dan Battishall for 52. Hill came and went for a quickfire 16 before Sienkiewicz (52 not out) and Jake Settree (8 not out) put the finishing touches on the chase with Dubbo passing the total in the 27th over. The win now puts Dubbo well clear at the top of the ladder on 23 points and eight ahead of second place which all but secures them a home grand final. In the round's other match, Nyngan held on for a tight one wicket victory over Cobar at Frank Smith Oval. Gilgandra's match against Bourke will not take place until January 30. Dubbo's Brewery Shield side will be in action again on January 23 when they host Gilgandra at No.2 Oval with a Western Premier League fixture also to be played on the same day at No.1 Oval. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

