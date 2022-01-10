news, local-news,

A man and woman have been charged after another woman was allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted in the state's north west on New Year's Eve. On January 1, a 26-year-old woman attended Walgett Police Station and reported that she had been drugged, detained and sexually assaulted by a man and woman over a number of hours the previous night. The woman was taken to hospital for treatment and underwent a Sexual Assault Investigation Kit. READ ALSO: Officers attached to Bourke Police District - assisted by detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad - established Strike Force Aiver to investigate the incident. Following extensive inquiries, investigators stopped a truck travelling through Bourke shortly before 4pm on Sunday, January 9. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, police located and seized methylamphetamine, cannabis, numerous electronic devices, and other items relevant to the investigation. The truck's occupants - a 50-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman both from Queensland - were arrested and taken to Bourke Police Station, where they were both charged with six counts of aggravated sex assault-offender in company with other person/s. Additionally, the man was charged with two counts of possess prohibited drug. The pair have been refused bail to appear at Walgett Local Court on Monday. As investigations under Strike Force Aiver continue, police have identified a second person who believes they may have been drugged within the Cumborah area on the same night (Friday December 31, 2021), and are urging anyone with information to contact police. Anyone with information that may assist Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence and the public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/90483de6-8e8b-4da5-a9d3-febb0676da44.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg