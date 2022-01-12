Program helping aides to become qualified teachers

news, local-news,

Charles Sturt University is working in collaboration with schools in the Dubbo area to retrain teacher's aides into teachers. The program utilises the skills and previous study the aides have undertaken, while supporting them to complete an online teaching degree. Dubbo College, Macquarie Anglican Grammar, St John's College and Nyngan High are all currently involved in the program. Sharon Andrews has been a teacher's aid for the past 10 years. She's one of the people currently involved in the program. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "This pathway will assist and nurture hardworking and caring staff already in the teaching profession to become teachers," Ms Andrews said. Ms Andrews is hopeful this opportunity will enable her to become a fully qualified teacher as quickly as possible. "This pathway will allow me to be in a classroom faster, while offering me the support I need to complete studies as quickly and efficiently as I can," she said. "This way, I can assist with the teacher vacancies in the region." Charles Sturt School of Education senior lecturer Libbey Murray said it was important to develop like these to increase the number of qualified teachers in our regions. "Teacher shortages have been widely talked about in the media and in research over the last few years," Dr Murray said. "Australia's population is growing. There are more children in our education systems and there are fewer teachers entering the profession. Our schools and our children need an appropriate number of high-quality teachers and that's what this pathway will help create." The pathway is designed to maximise recognition of current skills within the teaching profession and prior educational qualifications of teacher's aides, such as Certificate III or IV of Education Support, or a Diploma of School Age Education and Care. Up to one year of subject credit will be given to students who have completed a relevant qualification and professional experience placement days can be reduced based on experience working in schools. Enrollments for the Charles Sturt Bachelor of Educational Studies/Master of Teaching pathway are now open. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

