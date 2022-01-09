sport, local-sport,

Wellington trainer Peter Stanley is keen to see how a few of his horses run at their home track on Monday afternoon. Wellington is set to host seven races on Monday but the meeting is a chance of being abandoned due to the heavy rainfall in recent days with a decision to be made early on Monday morning. Twice The Value will run for Stanley in the main race of the day in the Wellington Boot Carnival Benchmark 58 Handicap set to be ridden by apprentice jockey Ashley Stanley. The Wellington trainer is feeling pretty good about his chances on Monday should racing occur. READ ALSO: "One is first up from a break and the other mare has been racing pretty consistently except for winning," he said. "I've been putting her in races which are a bit further but she's dropping back to a 1000 metre which will probably suit her more than the 1400s. "They'll be some sort of hope." Canny Offer will race for Stanley as well on Monday in what is an exciting time for the trainer as it will be the first time he will get to watch what the mare can do in a race. "I've got a maiden having its first start for me so we will see what happens with the turn around of it," he said. "We've got to race first. I just want to see how she goes. "You can put the feelers out and talk to the owners as well as discuss things but trials are a lot different to racing." Stanley's other hope for the day will be Look At Yah will be fresh after a four-week spell and will run in the LSS Locksmiths and Security Maiden Plate (1100 metres) which will also be ridden by the trainer's daughter Ashley. Stewards inspected the racecourse on Sunday morning after heavy rainfall hit much of the region over the last several days with the track set to be a heavy 10 should races get going. A total of 99 horses will race across the seven-race meeting with Monday's meeting being the first for the region in almost a week after Friday's meeting at Orange was abandoned. The Keirle's Pharmacy Class 1 and Maiden Handicap (1700 metres) will be the first race of the day and is scheduled to jump at 2pm.

