Orange's Towac Park is set to host what should be a fascinating day of racing on Friday with rain expected to fall during the meeting. Narromine's Kylie Kennedy will have Ritzy Diva run in the very first race of the day, the Pioneer Brewing Class 2 Handicap (1400 metres), with apprentice jockey Jackson Searle set to ride. Ritzy Diva has drawn barrier seven and will need to find some early speed if it is to be a contender in the race with Roy McCabe's The Drover a strong chance. Dubbo trainers Bob Caton and Clint Lundholm will be battling against each other in the Buckley's Carpets Court Maiden Plate (1400 metres). Caton's Black Sapphire has drawn the less than ideal barrier 13 with Jake Pracey-Holmes to ride, while Clayton Gallagher will ride Smooth Esprit for Lundholm. READ ALSO: Brett Robb will have two chances in the third race of the day with Travstar and Coopella both set to run in the Kennards Orange Class 1 Handicap (1000 metres). Gilgandra's Bryan Dixon has a horse of his own in the race with Shakti to jump out of barrier eight. Father-daughter duo Peter and Ashley Stanley will team up in the Southern Cross Austereo Maiden Handicap (1000 metres) with Todstar set to make its first start. Four trainers from around the Dubbo region will battle it out in the DVM Embroidery Class 1 Handicap (1280 metres). Connie Greig, Kieren Hazelton, Robb and Lundholm have all nominated horses for the fifth race of the day. Greig's Cranky Creed has drawn barrier nine while Hazelton's Chesty will jump out of barrier four.

