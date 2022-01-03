sport, local-sport,

He had already taken out the Coonabarabran Cup but now Notabadidea has added the Nutrien Ag Gilgandra Cup to his list of accolades. Trained by Dubbo's Clint Lundholm, Notabadidea was way too strong for the rest of the field in Sunday afternoon's Nutrien Ag Gilgandra Cup eventually winning by almost four-and-a-half lengths. Clint Lundholm Racing foreman Todd Smith told Sky Thoroughbred Central after the race he was very impressed with the run after finishing well ahead of the rest of the field. "It was a very good win," he said. "From about 400 or 500 (metres) out it looked like he was just cruising up to them. "The race was nearly over at that stage." Notabadidea ($6.50) jumped out of the gates well to sit in third for the majority of the race as Ballast ($8), trained by Melissa Dennett, led the field until the final bend. However, from there it was all about the Lundholm-trained horse who kicked away from the rest of the field and showed blistering speed to take out the Cup. READ ALSO: Ecker Road ($11), trained by hometown trainer Bryan Dixon, finished in second place ahead of Ballast and Silverhawk ($15), who finished in third and fourth place respectively. Smith was pleased with the speed shown by Notabadidea particularly after the stable targeted the Gilgandra Cup after some big country races recently. "He was always going to stick on," he said. "Planned after about six weeks ago at the Gilgandra Cup. "The other day at the Armidale meeting which was transferred to Tamworth he just sort of didn't get going quick enough. "It didn't turn into the stunning test it was today. "Super effort and the horse is going really good." Smith also hinted Notabadidea could be set for a rest now after an impressive last six months since being transferred to Lundholm from Jim and Greg Lee. "We'll go back but possibly a spell," he said on Notabadidea's future. "He's had a pretty big campaign. "The Coonabarabran Cup and now the Gilgandra Cup so he has done a lot this time. He's probably due for a rest." Notabadidea has now won three races since coming to Lundholm in the winter of 2021 to go along with a third-place finish in the Mudgee Cup. Lundholm enjoyed what could only be described as a successful weekend in Gilgandra with four winners across the two days. Volterra, Obey and Rubick Sun all won for the trainer along with Notabadidea to go with a second-place finish by Amulet Street which made for an outstanding weekend to open the New Year. Running in the Inland Petroleum Maiden Handicap (1280 metres), Volterra ($2.35) was too good after leading from start to finish and win by almost three lengths ahead of Vandangle ($1.90) and Direct Vision ($17) Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

