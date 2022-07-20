Wayback Wednesday: May 1995 around Dubbo

Take a squiz at a few photos from May 1995. Do you feature in this week's TBT flashback?
May means Mother's Day and the Dubbo Show - as you can see in this week's gallery.
May 1995 was the year when the rains came at just the right time for farmers, Council general manager Tony Kelly retained his position after a unanimous recommendation of a selection panel and arsonists hit two Department of Housing houses in Dubbo.
